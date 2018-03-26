Steelers CB Joe Haden Will Wear No. 23 Jersey In 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden announced recently that this is the first offseason he’s had in a few years that doesn’t require him rehabbing from a surgery. On Monday, Haden also announced that he’ll wear No. 23 with the Steelers in 2018 after wearing No. 21 last season.

Switched back like MJ with the 45 pic.twitter.com/fWtqDFm3jI — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) March 26, 2018

The Steelers No. 23 jersey became available just a few weeks ago when the Steelers released safety Mike Mitchell. Mitchell had worn the number since signing with the Steelers in 2014. Prior to Mitchell wearing No. 23 for the Steelers, running back Felix Jones wore it during the 2013 season.

Haden wore No. 23 during his first seven seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns released the former first-round draft pick last August and Haden quickly signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Steelers. He purchased No. 21 from now former Steelers safety Robert Golden after signing with the team.