Steelers Have Met With Louisville QB Lamar Jackson At Combine

The Pittsburgh Steelers have met with the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

During his Friday press conference, former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson named several teams he’s already met with and the Steelers were one of them.

Despite reports that recently surfaced that he’s been asked by several teams to switch to wide receiver from quarterback, Jackson, who reportedly measured in at the combine at 6022, 216-pounds, said Friday afternoon that hasn’t been the case.

“No teams have asked me to play wide receiver,” Jackson said. “I don’t even know where it comes from, I’m strictly a quarterback.” He then added, “I thought I did a good job at quarterback” while at Louisville.

While at Louisville, Jackson threw for 9,043 yards and 69 touchdowns over the course of three seasons. Additionally, he rushed for a staggering 4,132 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns in the 38 games he played in.

Jackson was also a Heisman Trophy finalists this past season but was beaten out for the annual award why Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield.

You can watch Jackson’s fill press conference below and in it you can tell that he is dead set against switching positions.

The Steelers are once again doing their due diligence this year when it comes to the quarterback position despite them drafting Joshua Dobbs a year ago.