Steelers Place Original-Round Restricted Tender On OLB Anthony Chickillo

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed an original-round restricted free agent tender on outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo, according to the NFLPA Tuesday salary cap update.

Chickillo was originally drafted by the Steelers in the sixth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Miami. In his first three seasons in the NFL with the Steelers Chickillo has registered 54 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles in the 36 regular season games that he’s dressed for. Last season he played roughly 270 total defensive snaps for the Steelers and more than 300 special team snaps.

Chickillo’s one-year restricted free agent tender is worth $1.907 million for 2018 and should another team want to sign him to an offer sheet in the coming weeks, and the Steelers ultimately refuse to match it, Pittsburgh would then receive that team’s sixth-round draft pick as compensation. Chickillo, however, isn’t expected to receive any interest from other teams, however.

Due to the lack of experienced depth the Steelers currently have at the outside linebacker position, Chickillo being restricted tendering was expected to happen. The Steelers could ultimately decide to work out a long-term contract extension with him during the coming months and if able to do so, his 2018 salary cap charge of $1.907 million would undoubtedly be lowered as a result of that.