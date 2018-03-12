Steelers Place Second-Round Restricted Tender On K Chris Boswell

The Pittsburgh Steelers pre new league year moves are starting to take shape on Monday and as expected, the team has now placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on kicker Chris Boswell, according to Adam Caplan.

As already reported, a second-round restricted free agent tender on Boswell comes with a one-year, $2.914 million price tag. It also means that should Boswell sign an offer sheet with another team during free agency that the Steelers refuse to match, Pittsburgh would receive that team’s second-round draft pick. In short, no team is going to sign Boswell to an offer sheet.

Once Boswell signs his tender, he will be under contract with the Steelers for the 2018 season and from there the two sides would be expected to reach a long-term contract extension later in the summer.

Boswell, who was a Pro Bowler this past season, made 92.1 percent of his field goal attempts during the 2017 regular season while missing just two extra point attempts. He now has an 89.5% career field goal conversion rate and only three other kickers in NFL history have posted a higher rate in a player’s first 3 years and a minimum of 90 total attempts.

The Steelers are expected to issue a few more restricted tenders in the next few days.