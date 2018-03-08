Steelers Send Scouts To Colorado And Marshall’s Pro Day

Tying up some loose ends from yesterday’s Pro Day circuit. You already know the Pittsburgh Steelers sent the farm to Alabama. In attendance there was Kevin Colbert, Mike Tomlin, Keith Butler, Karl Dunbar, and Jerry Olsavsky. But there were representatives around the country yesterday with scouts showing up in Colorado and Marshall.

As Dave Bryan found out yesterday, Steelers scout Mark Bruener was in attendance for Colorado’s Pro Day.

The great @MikeKlis tells me that #Steelers scout Mark Bruener was present for the Colorado pro day today per the sheet of 43 scouts in attendance handed out by CU SID. — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) March 7, 2018

Couple worthy names working out. Cornerback Isaiah Oliver is a potential late first round pick. Standing in at 6’0/2, 201, he ran a 4.5 flat the Combine. At his Pro Day, he jumped 35.5 inches, 10’6″ in the broad, and looked strong in drills, according to Tony Pauline.

Cornerback is unlikely to be addressed high, however, so don’t expect him to land in Pittsburgh. Running back Phillip Lindsey is more likely, running in the high 4.3’s and also jumping 35.5 inches in the vert. A scat-back at 5’8 170 pounds, he carried the ball over 300 times last season, finding the end zone a total of 15 times. He was also their starting kick returner early in his career.

According to NFL Draft Scout, he is viewed as a 7th rounder to a priority free agent.

There were at least two scouts at Marshall’s Pro Day.

Sandley Jean-Felix from Marshall’s Pro day:

Height: 6-5

Weight: 331

Hand: 10 6/8👀

Arm: 36

Wingspan: 87 1/8👀👀 – 7 feet 3.125 inches

28 Reps Bench Press . pic.twitter.com/5HwVyaqZDS — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) March 8, 2018

Hard to tell exactly who they are but that doesn’t matter so much to you or me. Marshall’s best prospects are QB Chase Litton, a late-round pick, and HBack Ryan Yurachek.

