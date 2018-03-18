Steelers Sign ILB Jon Bostic To Two Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers made their first signing of free agency, signing former Indianapolis Colts ILB Jon Bostic to a two year deal. News was first reported by Adam Schefter.

Steelers signing LB Jon Bostic to a two-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2018

Bostic, entering his 5th year in the league, started 14 games for the Colts last year. He was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2013 draft by the Chicago Bears but lasted only two seasons. in 2017, he recorded 97 tackles and one sack. He has been traded twice in his career, first to New England in 2015 and then Detroit in 2016.

Coming out of Florida, at 6’1 245 pounds, he ran a 4.61 40 at the 2013 Combine. It addresses one of the Steelers biggest needs at inside linebacker though almost certainly won’t be the only move they make at the position this offseason.