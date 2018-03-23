Steelers Still At 12/1 Odds To Win Super Bowl LIII One Week Into 2018 League Year

We are now more than one week into the 2018 NFL league year and that means a lot of the more important and impactful free agent transactions have already been made. In lieu of that happening, Bovada has now updated their Super Bowl LIII futures odds for all 32 teams and the Pittsburgh Steelers remain listed at 12/1, same as they were on February 5, right after Super Bowl LII was decided.

The Steelers have only signed two outside unrestricted free agents so far this offseason in inside linebacker Jon Bostic and safety Morgan Burnett. Both players, however, are expected to open the 2018 regular season as starters as we sit here in late March.

The New England Patriots remain the favorites to win Super Bowl LIII at 5/1 and like the Steelers, their future odds haven’t changed since they lost Super Bowl LII to the Philadelphia Eagles, who are now listed at 17/2 after opening at 9/1 back in February.

The Minnesota Vikings have seen their future odds lower some since February while their divisional rival, the Green Bay Packers, have seen their odds get a little bit longer.

Perhaps the most notable change in Bovada’s latest future odds update is that the San Francisco 49ers are now listed at 14/1 to win it all in 2018 after initially being listed at 20/1. In short, a lot of money has come in on them in the last several weeks.

The Cincinnati Bengals have gone from 66/1 to 90/1 since early February while the Cleveland Browns have gone from 100/1 to 66/1. The other AFC North team, the Baltimore Ravens, are now 50/1 to win it all in 2018 after initially being listed by Bovada back in February at 40/1.

Super Bowl LIII is scheduled to be held on February 3, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bovada Super Bowl LIII Futures 3/22/18:

New England Patriots 5/1

Philadelphia Eagles 17/2

Minnesota Vikings 9/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 12/1

Green Bay Packers 14/1

San Francisco 49ers 14/1

Los Angeles Rams 14/1

New Orleans Saints 18/1

Atlanta Falcons 20/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 22/1

Houston Texans 22/1

Oakland Raiders 22/1

Seattle Seahawks 24/1

Denver Broncos 25/1

Dallas Cowboys 28/1

Kansas City Chiefs 33/1

Los Angeles Chargers 33/1

Carolina Panthers 33/1

Baltimore Ravens 50/1

Tennessee Titans 50/1

Detroit Lions 50/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 50/1

New York Giants 50/1

Indianapolis Colts 60/1

Washington Redskins 66/1

Buffalo Bills 66/1

Arizona Cardinals 66/1

Cleveland Browns 66/1

Miami Dolphins 70/1

Chicago Bears 80/1

Cincinnati Bengals 90/1

New York Jets 100/1