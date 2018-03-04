Steelers Wide Receivers Led NFL In YAC In 2017

2017 was a great season for the Pittsburgh Steelers group of wide receivers as those 6 players combined to catch 233 passes during the regular season for 3,272 yards and 21 touchdowns. If that’s not enough, the Steelers wide receivers also had a great 2017 season when it came to the very important yards after the catch stat.

Yards after the catch from WRs by team in 2017! pic.twitter.com/3ctuHJ5sKN — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) March 4, 2018

According to Pro Football Focus, the Steelers wide receivers led the NFL in yards after the catch in 2017 with 1,162. Not surprisingly, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown led the team in YAC with 475 yards and that was with him even missing two and half games with a calf injury.

Not too far behind Brown was wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who registered 394 yards after the catch in 2017. Like Brown, Smith-Schuster also missed two games in 2017. It’s worth noting, however, that 166 of Smith-Schuster’s YAC came in the Steelers Week 8 game against the Detroit Lions.

In case you’re curious, Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant registered 179 yards after the catch in 2017 and Eli Rogers had 79, according to PFF. The other two wide receivers who caught passes for the Steelers in 2017, Darrius Heyward-Bey and Justin Hunter, had 35 yards after the catch combined.

As you can see in the infographic provided by PFF, the Baltimore Ravens finished second to last in the NFL in YAC in 2017 with 403 yards. That was almost just a third of what the Steelers wide receivers registered.