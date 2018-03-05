Season 8, Episode 87 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora sits in for David Todd and we get right to recapping the recently concluded 2018 NFL Scouting Combine.

Alex and I discuss several players the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly met with while in Indianapolis and recap all the position group performances since Friday. We talk about several players we look forward to learning more about ahead of this year’s draft that stuck out to us during the combine.

Alex and I have a lengthy discussion about SPARQ scores in relation to the Steelers. We also talk about Leighton Vander Esch quite extensively and why we most of the NFL’s top inside linebackers are 6-2 or shorter.

We end this long episode with Alex recapping his latest mock draft that he posted on the site Monday morning.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Mock Draft By Kozora, 2018 NFL Scouting Combine Recap, & More

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 87 of Season 8 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n