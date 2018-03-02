Season 8, Episode 86 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd is back and we get right to talking about several items that Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert covered during his multiple interviews at the NFL scouting combine this week.

David and I talk about where the team stands with wide receiver Martavis Bryant and running back Le’Veon Bell as of this week.

Colbert gave his thoughts on all positions ahead of this year’s combine, so David and I discuss what he had to say. We focus on his inside linebacker comments quite a bit and how the team will more than likely address the position during free agency.

Is Colbert smoke-screening any this week? We discuss that topic.

Will the Steelers keep safeties J.J. Wilcox and Mike Mitchell around after the start of the new league year? We hit that topic again because of a recent report concerning one of the two players.

David and I preview the combine coverage on Steelers Depot in addition to covering a few other topics at the end of the show.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Colbert Combine Comments, Wilcox Future & More

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 86 of Season 8 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n