The Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Pittsburgh Walks In Free Agency; Runs To Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a reputation of being excellent at selecting talent in the NFL draft. Some of this is a legacy of the 1970’s especially the 1974 draft when the Steelers picked four future Hall of Famers.

Drafting outstanding players continues in the 21st century. Troy Polamalu, Ben Roethlisberger, Casey Hampton & Heath Miller all had or in Ben’s case are having outstanding careers after being drafted by the Black & Gold. Le’Veon Bell has been a great running back; we’ll see if his career with the Steelers lasts beyond 2018.

The Steelers have also been regarded as superior at identifying and developing talented wide receivers. Antonio Brown was a 6th round choice. Quite a find!

The Steelers drafted 67 players from 2010-2017. I have broken this down into position groups so that we can see where the Steelers have focused their attention and to get an idea of how good overall player evaluations are by position. I have included some comments as an average Steelers fan. Let me know what you think.

NOTE: This information was gleaned from the Pro Football Reference. The positions in the table were how the players were listed during the draft. Some may be in different position groups since the Steelers may have converted them e.g. defensive lineman to linebacker. Also, the years played as well as games & starts are the player’s totals in the NFL not just the Steelers.

Quarterbacks:

Year Rnd Pick Player Pos From To Games Starts School 2017 4 135 Joshua Dobbs QB 0 0 Tennessee 2013 4 115 Landry Jones QB 2013 2017 19 5 Oklahoma

Landry Jones has done exactly what he was drafted for: played back-up to Ben Roethlisberger. Joshua Dobbs has an incomplete as he will probably remain as an inactive for at least one more year.

Running Backs:

Year Rnd Pick Player Pos From To Games Starts School 2017 3 105 James Conner RB 2017 2017 14 0 Pittsburgh 2013 2 48 Le’Veon Bell RB 2013 2017 62 62 Michigan St. 2012 5 159 Chris Rainey RB 2012 2013 18 0 Florida 2011 7 232 Baron Batch RB 2012 2012 12 0 Texas Tech 2010 6 188 Jonathan Dwyer RB 2010 2014 38 6 Georgia Tech

Once Le’Veon Bell was drafted in 2013 Steelers did not see much need to focus on running back. His recent contract situation has the Steelers looking. The Steelers took a flyer on Chris Rainey’s speed but attempts to use him as a return specialist and gadget play back did not pan out. Baron Batch & Jonathan Dwyer were late round picks seen as back-ups. We will have to see if future drafts demonstrate Steelers mastery of evaluating starting running backs to draft but they found a great back in Bell.

Tight Ends:

Year Rnd Pick Player Pos From To Games Starts School 2015 5 160 Jesse James TE 2015 2017 40 29 Penn St. 2014 7 230 Rob Blanchflower TE 2014 2014 0 Massachusetts 2012 7 240 David Paulson TE 2012 2014 32 9 Oregon

Heath Miller was a mainstay until his retirement after the 2015 season. Jesse James is still developing but most see him a second tight end as the Steelers traded first for Ladarius Green then Vance McDonald. Rob Blanchflower never made the roster, but David Paulson appeared in 32 games for the Steelers during his two seasons as a blocking tight end. Another position group that has not had a lot of draft activity in the last eight drafts.

Wide Receivers:

Year Rnd Pick Player Pos From To Games Starts School 2017 2 62 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 2017 2017 14 7 USC 2016 7 229 Demarcus Ayers WR 2016 2016 2 1 Houston 2015 3 87 Sammie Coates WR 2015 2017 33 6 Auburn 2014 3 97 Dri Archer WR 2014 2015 20 0 Kent St. 2014 4 118 Martavis Bryant WR 2014 2017 36 16 Clemson 2013 3 79 Markus Wheaton WR 2013 2017 58 22 Oregon St. 2013 6 186 Justin Brown WR 2014 2014 8 1 Oklahoma 2012 7 231 Toney Clemons WR 2012 2012 4 0 Colorado 2010 3 82 Emmanuel Sanders WR 2010 2017 115 76 SMU 2010 6 195 Antonio Brown WR 2010 2017 115 88 Central Michigan

Ten wide receivers selected in the last 8 drafts. The last on the list is a proven commodity; while the first has shown huge potential. Dri Archer was more of a return specialist; so, the only absolute whiffs in this group appear to be Toney Clemons and Justin Brown both late round picks. Demarcus Ayers and Sammie Coates are still within the rookie contract window so maybe one or both will produce with other teams in 2018. Eight pro bowls and 2 first team all pro selections between AB and Emmanuel Sanders. Not bad. Mike Wallace not listed since he was drafted in 2009.

Offensive Linemen:

Year Rnd Pick Player Pos From To Games Starts School 2010 1 18 Maurkice Pouncey C 2010 2017 92 92 Florida 2012 1 24 David DeCastro G 2012 2017 82 81 Stanford 2011 6 196 Keith Williams G 2012 2012 2 0 Nebraska 2010 5 151 Chris Scott G 2011 2016 45 12 Tennessee 2016 4 123 Jerald Hawkins T 2017 2017 5 1 LSU 2012 2 56 Mike Adams T 2012 2016 53 21 Ohio St. 2012 7 248 Kelvin Beachum T 2012 2017 75 70 SMU 2011 2 63 Marcus Gilbert T 2011 2017 83 82 Florida 2014 5 173 Wesley Johnson OL 2014 2017 43 24 Vanderbilt

Only three of the nine offensive linemen the Steelers drafted from 2010-2017 did not appear on an NFL roster last season. Three are on the Steelers current starting line while a fourth; Kelvin Beachum is a starter for the New York Jets. Mike Adams a 2nd round pick who had a back injury and perhaps motivation issues is a disappointment but overall the Steelers appear to do a good job drafting the behemoths.

Defensive Linemen:

Year Rnd Pick Player Pos From To Games Starts School 2014 2 46 Stephon Tuitt DE 2014 2017 56 44 Notre Dame 2011 1 31 Cameron Heyward DE 2011 2017 102 67 Ohio St. 2016 3 89 Javon Hargrave DT 2016 2017 31 25 South Carolina St. 2015 6 199 Leterrius Walton DT 2015 2017 32 4 Central Michigan 2014 6 215 Daniel McCullers DT 2014 2017 42 2 Tennessee 2013 7 223 Nicholas Williams DT 2014 2016 26 0 Samford 2012 4 109 Alameda Ta’amu DT 2012 2014 21 3 Washington 2010 7 242 Doug Worthington DT 2012 2015 8 0 Ohio St.

The three players picked in the first 3 rounds are starters. Two 6 rounders are back-ups. I think must would agree that L.T. Walton has fulfilled his role; Dan McCullers not so much. The Steelers appear to be par for the course on their selection of defensive linemen.

Linebackers:

Year Rnd Pick Player Pos From To Games Starts School 2015 6 212 Anthony Chickillo DE 2015 2017 38 9 Miami (FL) 2014 1 15 Ryan Shazier LB 2014 2017 46 41 Ohio St. 2014 6 192 Jordan Zumwalt LB 2014 2014 0 UCLA 2013 1 17 Jarvis Jones LB 2013 2016 50 35 Georgia 2013 6 206 Vince Williams LB 2013 2017 79 33 Florida St. 2012 3 86 Sean Spence LB 2012 2017 53 23 Miami (FL) 2011 5 162 Chris Carter LB 2011 2017 75 4 Fresno St. 2010 2 52 Jason Worilds DE 2010 2014 73 37 Virginia Tech 2010 4 116 Thaddeus Gibson DE 2010 2012 4 0 Ohio St. 2010 5 166 Stevenson Sylvester LB 2010 2014 50 2 Utah 2017 1 30 T.J. Watt OLB 2017 2017 15 15 Wisconsin 2017 7 248 Keion Adams OLB West. Michigan 2016 6 220 Travis Feeney OLB Washington 2016 7 246 Tyler Matakevich OLB 2016 2017 31 0 Temple 2015 1 22 Bud Dupree OLB 2015 2017 38 24 Kentucky

The Steelers averaged selecting two linebackers per draft from 2010-2017. Of course, this is really two position groups split between outside and inside linebackers. I have also listed players who were considered defensive linemen in college but were converted to linebackers; Anthony Chickillo being the most recent example. Eight of the 15 were on rosters last year plus Keion Adams was on IR. Jarvis Jones was released by the Cardinals with an injury settlement after the Steelers opted not to extend his rookie contract – an action that underscores opinion that he underperformed as a 1st round draft pick. Some say Bud Dupree is following in his footsteps; I’m not prepared to say that just yet – let’s see what happens in 2018. Ryan Shazier had appeared to be the shining light of this group until his devastating injury. Frankly, this is an overall unimpressive group with just two pro bowl selections (both Shazier) despite four first round picks.

Defensive Backs:

Year Rnd Pick Player Pos From To Games Starts School 2017 3 94 Cameron Sutton CB 2017 2017 5 1 Tennessee 2016 1 25 Artie Burns CB 2016 2017 32 25 Miami (FL) 2016 2 58 Sean Davis CB 2016 2017 32 25 Maryland 2015 2 56 Senquez Golson CB Mississippi 2015 4 121 Doran Grant CB 2015 2015 3 0 Ohio St. 2017 5 173 Brian Allen DB 2017 2017 10 0 Utah 2014 5 157 Shaquille Richardson DB 2014 2014 0 Arizona 2013 4 111 Shamarko Thomas DB 2013 2017 60 2 Syracuse 2013 5 150 Terry Hawthorne DB Illinois 2012 7 246 Terrence Frederick DB 2012 2014 5 3 Texas A&M 2011 3 95 Curtis Brown DB 2011 2013 34 0 Texas 2011 4 128 Cortez Allen DB 2011 2015 56 18 The Citadel 2010 5 164 Crezdon Butler DB 2010 2016 46 3 Clemson 2015 7 239 Gerod Holliman FS Louisville

With 14 selections; the second most popular position group behind linebackers. Not a single pro bowl appearance and only 5 were on NFL rosters last season; Artie Burns, Sean Davis, Cam Sutton & Brian Allen still with the Black & Gold were drafted in 2016/17. If none of those the pan out over the next 2-3 seasons; the Steelers will effectively have been shut out from drafting a single quality defensive back over the past eight seasons. They have had to rely on talent developed outside the organization up to now. The Steelers need to reevaluate how they determine the talent of this position group if they have not already done so.

Specialists:

Year Rnd Pick Player Pos From To Games Starts School 2017 6 213 Colin Holba LS 2017 2017 7 0 Louisville

I wouldn’t count this as a fail. The Steelers drafted a player they thought they needed and hedged their bet by picking up a free agent. At Latrobe, I honestly could tell no difference between Colin Holba and Kameron Canady. Maybe it came down to how Jordan Berry handled the spin on their snaps. Holba played against the Steelers in the playoff game and advanced with his team though I doubt he made a difference.

Conclusions:

The Steelers have been hampered by their own success. They have had only one top 16 pick in the last eight drafts which was used to draft Ryan Shazier at # 15 overall in 2014. While they do have a best player available policy; roster need appears to be factored in such as drafting a long snapper in 2017. The Steelers will use free agents or trades to hedge their draft choices, so the team is not built entirely on the draft. It takes a lot of pressure off teams when you have talented players coupled with career longevity permitting the organization to focus on particular position groups. The Steelers appear to have a good eye for wide receivers and offensive linemen – or is it their ability to develop players in those position groups? The Steelers appear to be just average in evaluating defensive linemen and linebackers overall. Evaluation or development of players in the secondary is a huge weakness that needs to be addressed if it has not all ready.

While the Steelers walk through the remainder of the free agency period; Steelers fan’s attention will run to the upcoming draft. So, I give you the Ventures classic; Walk, Don’t Run … in stereo!