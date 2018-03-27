Season 8, Episode 92 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Tuesday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about some of the key things that Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin have said over the last few days while in Orlando, FL for the annual league meetings.

Colbert has recently indicated that the Steelers are still undecided about whether they’ll pick up the fifth-year option on outside linebacker Bud Dupree and that results in a big discussion between David and myself. David contends that picking up Dupree’s fifth-year option is pretty much a given while I argue that it shouldn’t be.

We talk a little about what Tomlin said about running back Le’Veon Bell, wide receiver Eli Rogers and post-touchdown celebrations over the course of the last few days.

We dive into more pre-draft talk in this episode and that includes reviewing several trends the Steelers have had in place since at least 2010. We also talk about whether or not the Steelers have a tiny shot at Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith falling to them in the first-round. Would the Steelers seriously consider trading up several spots for Smith? We discuss that topic.

I share the many pre-draft thoughts currently rolling around in my head late in this show and David and I close things out with a look at the Steelers current salary cap situation and if the team will make a few transactions after this year’s draft is over.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Comments At League Meetings, Pre-Draft Talk, Trends & More

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 92 of Season 8 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n