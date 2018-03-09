The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Possible Friday Cuts, Bell Chat Comments, Mock Draft, First-Rounders & More

Season 8, Episode 87 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora sits in for David Todd again and we get things started by talking about the Thursday night trade between the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos in addition to talking about defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. We also talk quarterback pressures to open the show.

After running down a Rams’ rabbit hole, Alex and I talk about the recent contract restructure of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and go over the comments made in the last 72 hours by running back Le’Veon Bell. I try to explain why I think Bell will ultimately sign an extension with the Steelers just prior to the July 16 deadline.

The 2018 NFL league year starts on March 14 so if the Steelers are going to cut any veterans, those moves are likely to come this weekend. We give you our thoughts on what we expect to happen.

The Steelers had a large group of people at the Alabama pro day this past week, so we discuss that I addition to developing a short list of around 10 players we think currently have a great shot at being the Steelers first-round selection.

My second mock draft of 2018 went up this past week, so Alex closed the show out by reviewing it quickly.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

