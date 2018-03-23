The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Post Free Agency Look, Pro Days, Dupree Decision & More

Season 8, Episode 91 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora sits in for David Todd and we get his first thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers addition of free agents Jon Bostic and Morgan Burnett. We also talk about what those might mean when it comes to the Steelers possibly drafting a safety in the first round this year.

We discuss how the Steelers might try to get cornerback Cameron Sutton on the field this year and if safety Sean Davis might possibly have a reduction in snaps.

The Steelers have a big decision to make in the coming weeks when it comes to outside linebacker Bud Dupree and his fifth-year option, so we discuss that topic a little while.

The Steelers had a heavy presence at the Ohio State pro day on Thursday and that means general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin both missed the Stanford pro day. Can we or should we read anything into that?

We discuss a few other pro days both past and future as it relates to the Steelers. We also discuss a few pre-draft visits that are currently planned.

The NFL Competition Committee looks like they are making some recommendations when it comes to the catch rule and pass interference penalties, so Alex and I quickly address that topic.

We also discuss the Steelers recent decisions to re-sign defensive tackle Daniel McCullers and running back Fitzgerald Toussaint.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

