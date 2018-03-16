The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Standing Pat, Dwindling FA LBs, Free Agency News, OSU Pro Day, & More

Season 8, Episode 89 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about NFL free agency news and particularly about how the Pittsburgh Steelers have made zero moves. We discuss how the lists of available free agent linebackers is now down to the bottom of the barrel and how the Steelers might now be down to either re-signing Lawrence Timmons or trading for Mychal Kendricks.

The free agency safety market has been very slow at the start the new league year and that gets David and I talking about current street free agent Tyrann Mathieu and whether or not the Steelers will show any interest in him. We discuss free agent safety Tre Boston not being signed yet as well.

The Steelers released safety Mike Mitchell, cornerback William Gay and safety Robert Golden on Wednesday so we discuss what that means for the secondary depth chart right now. The team has also re-signed running back Fitzgerald Toussaint and we cover the meaning of that fairly insignificant move.

The Steelers were very visible at the Oklahoma State pro day on Thursday and so David and I discuss the possibility of them taking quarterback Mason Rudolph in the first round. We also talk about the Cincinnati Bengals possibly drafting a quarterback in the early rounds this year and how the Baltimore Ravens are having problems filling up their wide receiver depth chart.

We also talk about the Cleveland Browns signing former Steelers offensive lineman Chris Hubbard a few days ago.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

