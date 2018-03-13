Season 8, Episode 88 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Tuesday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about the few moves the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to make official later today and that includes them release safety Mike Mitchell and cornerback William Gay and giving restricted tenders to kicker Chris Boswell and outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo.

Several big moves have already taken place around the league ahead of the start of the new year and David and I focus in on what the Cleveland Browns have done so far. We also discuss the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals early new year news as well.

Will the Steelers make a free agent splash in the first 48 hours of the new league year? David and I are on opposite sides of the fence when it comes to us answering that question. We also discuss a few free agent names the Steelers might be interested in and go over a few others who have already signed with different teams.

David and I discuss a few draft other draft needs the Steelers have and when and if they will be addressed. We also talk about Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert being present at Tuesday’s Wake Forrest pro day and what that might mean. We go over the list of 10 first-round pick candidates that Alex Kozora and I came up with last week.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Transactions, Free Agency Plans, Pro Days, NFL Moves & More

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 88 of Season 8 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n