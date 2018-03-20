The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Two Free Agent Additions, Draft Talk, Pro Days & More

Season 8, Episode 90 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Tuesday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers addition of free agent linebacker Jon Bostic and safety Morgan Burnett this week and what roles both players are likely to have in addition to how each fit in the defense.

Why was Bostic not seemingly on anyone’s Steelers free agent want list? We attempt to answer that question in addition to going over some of his run stop stats last season with the Indianapolis Colts.

David and I then move on to talk about how the addition of Bostic and Burnett now somewhat slightly loosen the load on Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert reaching for an inside linebacker or safety in the first few rounds of the draft even though both positions are still expected to be addressed within the first three rounds.

In any way, shape, or form would the Steelers consider drafting Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph at 28 overall? We once again address that topic in addition to ranking a few other offensive positions.

Will a few of the top four inside linebackers and safeties in this year’s draft class ultimately not be drafted in the first-round? Can a player many speculate as being a Steelers first-round target at either of those two positions wind up being drafted with their second-round selection? We discuss that topic and David wonders about a trade-down option presenting itself to the Steelers as well.

Is free agency now officially over for the Steelers? We discuss that topic and go over some pro day developments and possible pre-draft visitors to close out this show.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

