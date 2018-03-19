Watch: Martavis Bryant Pulls Off 60 Inch Box Jump

Martavis Bryant calls himself the alien. What he showed on Instagram earlier today might just prove it. He posted this clip of him pulling off a 60 inch box jump after beginning in a seated position. Take a look.

Bryant doesn’t make note of how high he jumped but in the original post, from trainer Reggie Hobson, told one commentor it was 60 inches high.

Bryant jumped 39 inches in the vert at the 2014 NFL Combine. It’s certainly not the first time Bryant has posted an offseason clip of him doing something most mortals can’t pull off. Last April, he posted this clip of him running a 4.27 40 yard dash.

He’s coming off a disappointing 2017, marred by poor usage in the Steelers’ offense and his own social media rants that earned him a one game suspension from Mike Tomlin. But he finished the season strong and throughout the offseason, we’ve seen multiple clips of him working out. He’s spent a large chunk of his time with tight end Xavier Grimble, who also looks in incredible shape.

For reference, as of 2016, the Guinness Book of World Records has the highest box jump at 63.5 inches, completed by Evan Ungar, seen here, and that was from standing up the whole time. So Bryant is within a stones throw of a world record.

2018 is definitely a critical year for Bryant. He’ll be a free agent next offseason with a chance to finally earn a big payday if he stays on the straight and narrow and produces like his skill set indicates. The work ethic he’s shown so far is a great start to accomplishing that.