Watch: Ryan Shazier Posts Video Of Gym Workout

Awesome sight to see for your Friday morning. A little while ago, Ryan Shazier posted this video of him working out in the weight room.

While Shazier has been rehabbing from the spine injury that left him paralyzed from the waist down, he’s maintained that he wants to return to football.

In the only interview he’s given since his injury, showing up on Roosevelt Nix’s podcast in February, he said he’s determined to return.

“I gotta get back,” he told Nix.

Shazier said doctors and his therapist have seen remarkable progress in his rehab and recovery. He said he shows improvements day-to-day a typical patient would show in a week. Watching him work out is just another sign of that. Kevin Colbert has ruled out Shazier playing in 2018, something we all pretty much understood anyway. While a return to football is secondary, a healthy, quality life is infinitely more important, I wouldn’t want to be the one to tell Shazier he can’t come back. I think he’s aiming to prove those people wrong.