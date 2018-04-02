2018 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Virginia Tech S Terrell Edmunds

From now until the 2018 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to showcase as many prospects as possible and examine both their strengths and weaknesses. Most of these profiles will feature individuals that the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to have an interest in, while a few others will be top-ranked players. If there is a player you would like us to analyze, let us know in the comments below.

#22 Terrell Edmunds/S Virginia Tech – 6’0/4 217

The Good

– NFL looking frame with bulk and length (32 3/4 inch arms)

– Excellent athlete, one of the top guys on the field

– Able to get depth and reach his spot to match #1 as deep half defender

– Aggressive with ball skills, length helps on underneath crossers/over routes

– Physical demeanor, puts his face in the fan versus the run and doesn’t stand around to watch the pile

– Shows leverage as a tackler and discipline in his run fits

– Versatile, lined up all over their defensive front and most NFL assignments won’t be foreign to him

– Knows when/when not to go for killshot, good tackler who needs to improve on technique but potential to be an great one

– High energy player

– Young with lots of potential, lots of starting experience despite his youth

– Great football bloodlines

The Bad

– Needs to refine technique as a tackler, break down sooner so he doesn’t miss when ball carrier changes directions

– NFL position is undefined, up for debate if he is a SS/FS

– Can get too aggressive in the slot, definitely has safeties eyes and wonder how well he’d consistently cover there in a SS/slot role

– Doesn’t read WR stem well and vulnerable to double-moves, advanced route running

– Has to become a more consistent player overall

Bio

– 31 career starts (10 in 2017)

– Career: 182 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 6 INTs, 1.5 sacks

– 2017: 59 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 INTs, 1.5 sacks

– Running back/cornerback in high school, rushed for over 1700 yards as a senior in HS

– Only 21 years old, left school as a RS junior, skipped a year of grade school

– Brother of Tremaine Edmunds, a projected first round pick in this year’s draft class, dad was a Pro Bowl TE who played with Dolphins/Seahawks from 1988-1994

Tape Breakdown

If the Steelers don’t take a safety super early in the draft, entirely possible given the lack of top-tier talent at the position and the fact the board is wide open for Mike Tomlin and company, keep an eye on Terrell Edmunds. His younger brother, Tremaine, is getting all the love of a Top 20 pick but Terrell is a talented player in his own right. And has the talent to enjoy a long and successful NFL career.

Off the bat, he’s a plus athlete. Run 4.47 at the Combine, jumped over 40 inches in the vert, and 11’2″ in the broad. That translates to what you see on the tape. He’s fast, closes quickly, encased in a physical mentality. In his Cover 2 shell, watch him take the right angle and get in-phase to match the #1 WR down the sideline. Bottom of the screen.

That would be a welcomed site in Pittsburgh.

Can he play in the box? As the SS? Versus the run, I think he absolutely can. Against the pass, it’s debatable. To his credit, I saw him break up three crossing routes using his athleticism and length to make a play on the ball. One example here.

On the negative side? I don’t see someone fully comfortable acting as a cornerback and he can be fooled by the stem of the WRs routes. This corner route should’ve been a walk-in touchdown. Slot, top of your screen.

And he missed more tackles than I’d like to see, though I believe those issues are correctable. Watch him drop his eyes and fall off the tackle.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Overall, I can definitely see the Steelers like Edmunds. They got a good look at him at VT’s Pro Day with Tomlin and Kevin Colbert in attendance. He’s young, has upside, and appears to be high character and a leader, something I think the team is putting special emphasis on in this draft class (and really, happening for the last 2-3 years).

If he’s there in the third, and Pittsburgh didn’t take a Jessie Bates/Justin Reid, Edmunds is going to be on their radar. And a good pick to make.

Projection: Mid Day Two

Games Watched: vs Boston College (2016), at Duke (2016), vs West Virginia, vs Clemson