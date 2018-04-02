Free Agent S Nat Berhe Headed To Pittsburgh To Visit With Steelers

Last week it was reported that free agent safety Nat Berhe would be making a trip to Pittsburgh for a visit with the Steelers and it appears as though he’s on his way there on Monday.

Berhe, who played his first four seasons with the New York Giants after being drafted by them in the fifth-round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of San Diego State, posted on his Instagram account Monday that he’s on his way to Pittsburgh for a visit.

Former #NYGiants safety Nat Berhe is on his way to Pittsburgh for free agent visit with #Steelers, per source. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) April 2, 2018

In his four seasons with the Giants, Berhe has registered 47 total tackles and one forced fumble. Last season he led the Giants in special teams tackles with 10 in total and has 24 total for his career. He has made two career starts in his four seasons in the NFL. He missed the entire 2015 season with a calf injury and several games in 2016 because of a concussion.

The Steelers are looking for safety depth and particularly one that can contribute on special teams now that they have parted ways with Robert Golden. It’s hard to imagine the Steelers offering Berhe more than a one-year deal for the veteran minimum.