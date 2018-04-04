Report: Former Steelers CB William Gay Has Visit With Giants Scheduled

The Pittsburgh Steelers released veteran cornerback William Gay a few weeks ago and now it sounds like he’s one passed physical away from becoming a member of the New York Giants.

Former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden, who is now an analyst for CBS Sports, reported on Twitter Wednesday that Gay now has a visit with the Giants scheduled and that if he passes his physical, he might sign with them.

Gay, who has never missed a game during his 11 seasons in the NFL, was originally drafted by the Steelers in the fifth-round of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Louisville. He played his first five seasons in the NFL with the Steelers before playing the 2012 season with the Arizona Cardinals. He returned to the Steelers in 2013 and played the last five seasons with Pittsburgh.

Last season, Gay was mostly used in dime packages and he recorded 19 total tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles.

Strangely enough, another former Steelers cornerback, Ross Cockrell, played for the Giants last season after they traded Pittsburgh for him early this last September. Cockrell had a decent season with the Giants and has since signed a multi-year contract with the Carolina Panthers.

On Tuesday, another former Steelers defensive back who was released on the same day that Gay was, safety Robert Golden, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.