Schefter: Steelers Re-Sign RB Stevan Ridley

The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed RB Stevan Ridley to a one-year contract per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who tweeted the info out a few minutes ago.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t released but it’s fair to assume it qualifies for the minimum salary benefit, just as Fitzgerald Toussaint’s did. Signed late in the season in 2017, Ridley carried the ball 26 times for 4.2 yards per carry, showing burst and playmaking ability missing at the back end of the depth chart. Most of his work came in the season finale against Cleveland with most of the offensive starters resting. Ridley finished the day with 17 carries for 80 yards and a score.

He will compete with Toussaint and anyone else the team brings in for the #3 spot this upcoming season. Preferably, whoever is the #3 back will have return experience, an area where Ridley lacks and that could hurt his chances. But we’ll see if the team gives him a shot in camp to see how well he performs there.