Small School Sleeper WR Justin Watson Met With Steelers Friday

Some minor house keeping for you, Steelers Nation. Last week, it was reported Penn WR Justin Watson had a pre-draft visit scheduled with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Following up on that, according to the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo, that visit took place last Friday.

Justin Watson, an All-American WR from Penn via South Fayette, visited with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert on Good Friday. Did not get a combine invite but tested very well at Penn's pro day last month. Considered a mid- or late-round prospect. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) April 4, 2018

Watson, I believe, is considered a local visit and will not count against the team’s list of 30 because his high school is in the Pittsburgh area. So while it didn’t “cost” the Steelers anything to bring him in, his performance at his Pro Day warranted it regardless.

Standing in at 6’3, 219 pounds at his workout, he ran a 4.39 40, jumped 40 inches in the vert, and registered a 10 foot broad jump. This came off the heels of a solid Senior Bowl week that earned him some NFL exposure.

Last year, he caught 81 passes for 1083 yards and 14 touchdowns. In his career, he caught 214 balls for over 2600 yards and 22 touchdowns. All three of those numbers rank in the top five in Ivy League history with the receiving yards setting a conference record.

He’s likely to be drafted somewhere on Day Three. Odds are good Pittsburgh takes a wide receiver to add depth and prepare for life without Martavis Bryant, who could bolt out of town following this season. It’s possible the Steelers use a top three selection at the position just as they did last year by taking JuJu Smith-Schuster, a move that surprised many but was clearly the right call.