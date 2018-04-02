Steelers Draft History Includes Many Seniors With College All-Star Game Experience

We are now almost three weeks away from the 2018 NFL Draft getting underway and that is plenty of time for a few more mock drafts. If you are attempting to put together a full mock for the Pittsburgh Steelers that includes a few seniors from last season, you probably need not look any further than this years college all-star games for legitimate candidates.

Dating back to 2012, the Steelers have drafted 36 former college seniors, by my count, and 27 of them played in one of the three annual college all-star games (Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Game, NFLPA Bowl).

Of the 8 seniors the Steelers drafted dating back to 2012 that did not participate in a college all-star week, 5 of them were drafted in either the sixth or seventh-round. The 3 other notable ones that did not play in any all-star game were outside linebacker Bud Dupree, running back James Conner and running back Dri Archer.

In summation, and while the Steelers are likely one of many teams that draft seniors with college all-star experience, in the first five rounds of your next mock draft you might want to check this year’s Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Game and NFLPA Bowl rosters for candidates.

Steelers Senior Draft Picks That Played In Annual College All-Star Games (2012-2017)

2017

CB Cameron Sutton (Senior Bowl)

QB Joshua Dobbs (Senior Bowl)

CB Brian Allen (East-West Shrine)

LS Colin Holba (Senior Bowl)

OLB Keion Adams (NFLPA Bowl)

2016

S Sean Davis (Senior Bowl)

DT Javon Hargrave (Senior Bowl)

OLB Travis Feeney (East-West Shrine Game)

ILB Tyler Matakevich (Senior Bowl)

2015

CB Senquez Golson (Senior Bowl)

CB Doran Grant (Senior Bowl)

DE L.T. Walton (East-West Shrine Game)

OLB Anthony Chickillo (East-West Shrine Game)

2014

CB Shaquille Richardson (East-West Shrine Game)

C/G Wesley Johnson (Senior Bowl)

ILB Jordan Zumwalt (Senior Bowl)

DT Daniel McCullers (Senior Bowl)

2013

WR Markus Wheaton (Senior Bowl)

S Shamarko Thomas (East-West Shrine Game)

QB Landry Jones (Senior Bowl)

CB Terry Hawthorne (East-West Shrine Game)

ILB Vince Williams (Senior Bowl)

2012

T Mike Adams (Senior Bowl)

ILB Sean Spence (Senior Bowl)

DT Alameda Ta’Amu (Senior Bowl)

RB Chris Rainey (Senior Bowl)

TE David Paulson (East-West Shrine Game)