Steelers OC Randy Fichtner At Memphis Pro Day

The Memphis pro day is taking place on Tuesday and according to Sudu Upadhyay of WMCA-TV, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner is on hand to watch it.

A few weeks ago it was reported that some of the Steelers staff were expected to be in attendance at the Memphis pro day this year and likely to see wide receiver Anthony Miller, quarterback Riley Ferguson and linebacker Genard Avery all go through the paces.

Miller, who only lifted at the combine, caught 238 passes for 3,590 yards and 37 touchdowns in three seasons at Memphis. He is expected to be an early-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Avery posted pSPARQ score of 133.9 at the combine and is expected to be a day-two selection this year. As for Ferguson, who is expected to be a late-round selection this year, he threw for 7,955 yards and 70 touchdowns in two seasons at Memphis.

Fichtner was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Memphis from 2001–2006. He talked earlier this offseason about looking forward to getting back to Memphis during the spring to watch the pro day and visit with his son Nate, who plays baseball there.

“I can’t wait to come down and see my son, Memphis baseball, but I’m going to tie it into pro day,” Fichtner said back in January. “A day with Riley [Ferguson] and get a chance to visit with the wide receiver and any other player they got there because if we can help them, we’re going to.”

We know Steelers inside linebacker coach Jerry Olsavsky is not present at the Memphis pro day on Tuesday to see Avery as he’s currently at the Boise State pro day scouting linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.