Season 8, Episode 94 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Tuesday show, David Todd and I get right to talking more about the recent NFL rule changes that were approved. David gives his extended thoughts on the leading with the helmet rule and we talk briefly about the future of NFL rosters, the next CBA negotiations and more.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having a few visitors to start off this week and we discuss the one draft prospect that visited on Monday and the free agent safety set to visit on Tuesday.

We go back in time and review the events that led to the Steelers drafting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in 2004 and what happened to the depth chart at that position the months leading up to the final 53-man roster being established that year.

I released my latest mock draft on Monday, so David and I go over it quickly. We also discuss the Steelers draft history related college seniors that played in all-star games in addition to talking about where most of the team’s recent drafted underclassmen played and how wide receiver Antonio Brown didn’t fit into that classification.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Visitors, NFL Rules, Drafting Of Big Ben In 2004, Mock Draft Review & More

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 94 of Season 8 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n