2018 Offseason Questions: What Is Mike Hilton’s Ceiling?

Question: What is Mike Hilton’s ceiling?

A lot of people are excited about the Steelers’ young slot cornerback, Mike Hilton, and understandably so. He had something of a breakout season a year ago as a first-year player, becoming the team’s primary slot defender from the season opener and just continued to play well and make an impact throughout the season.

The first question we have to think about is this: is he really as good as he seemed? He appeared to be capable of making plays in every phase, from run stops to sacks to interceptions. How much of his success was due to good fortune, unfamiliarity, and generally things going his way?

The next question is: how much further can he go? And as we enter this discussion we are obligated to acknowledge his size. He is under 5’9”. How does that limit him? Is he a fixture in the slot, or would he be capable of being a starting cornerback that can see those snaps on the outside in base defense?

Can he become a Pro Bowler? Now, that’s definitely getting ahead of ourselves, considering the last Steelers cornerback to make the Pro Bowl was Rod Woodson, but really, is that his ceiling? Does he have the skill, the drive, and the opportunity to become the caliber of player that can get voted into the Pro Bowl?

Hilton played under 600 snaps during his rookie season. He did a lot of good things, something that we took the time to point out after almost every game during the regular season, but his missed tackles are not something that gets mentioned a lot, and when I do, I sometimes get backlash for bringing it up. He also got lucky in coverage a fair bit, especially in the Patriots game.

He should be even better this season than he was a year ago, though. He should have learned from his first taste of playing time, from playing a full season, and from being a full-time professional in a structured environment. Spring reports have been positive. Where does he go from here, and how far can he go?