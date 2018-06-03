Agent Says Browns Considered Favorites To Sign Former Eagles LB Mychal Kendricks

Current veteran free agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks has yet to sign with a team but the former member of the Philadelphia Eagles might just land in the AFC North division in the very near future. In fact, potentially by Monday.

According to Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports on Sunday, Kendricks’ agent, Doug Hendrickson, has now revealed that the Cleveland Browns are currently the favorite to sign his client. With that said contract negotiations are still ongoing and a deal has yet to be finalized at the time of this post even though a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network earlier Sunday indicated that a deal with the Browns has already been signed.

Per Mychal Kendricks' agent — @DHendrickson41 — a deal has NOT been reached with the #Browns. Cleveland is the favorite, but contract negotiations are ongoing. Again, a deal is NOT done. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 3, 2018

Sources: The #Browns are signing free agent LB Mychal Kendricks to a 1-year deal, bolstering their linebacking group late in the offseason. Along with Jamie Collins and Christian Kirksey, it could be one of the most talented in football. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 3, 2018

Kendricks, who was released by the Eagles just a few weeks ago, has since had visits with both the Minnesota Vikings and Oakland Raiders in addition to the Browns. Minnesota, by the way, is where younger brother Eric Kendricks currently plays linebacker.

Should the older Kendricks indeed wind up signing with the Browns, he would join a linebacker group that already includes Christian Kirksey and Jamie Collins.

Kendricks, who was originally selected by the Eagles in the second-round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of California, registered 77 total tackles and two sacks last season in Philadelphia. After failing to trade the 27-year-old linebacker this past offseason, the Eagles released him with a post June 1 designation on May 22.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will open their 2018 regular season on the road against the Browns.