Antonio Brown Is Apparently Using Monday As A Venting Day

While the Pittsburgh Steelers used Monday as a team-building day at the local Dave & Busters, it appears as though wide receiver Antonio Brown used it to vent on his social media accounts.

Just one day after asking on Twitter where people currently have him ranked at his position from a generational standpoint, Brown took to Instagram on Monday to vent about a female acquaintance of his in addition to some past slights he received from head coach Mike Tomlin and former offensive coordinator Bruce Arians several, several years ago.

The second Antonio Brown instagram post in which he talks about his coaches. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/DIXoGHak9Z — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) June 4, 2018

Not long after his Instagram posts, Brown then took to Twitter and posted the tweet you see below:

Can I be real can I vent….. — Antonio Brown (@AB84) June 4, 2018

Oh, there was also this tweet below from Brown earlier on Monday:

Pee on me tell me it’s raining 🌧 — Antonio Brown (@AB84) June 4, 2018

As far as I can tell, Brown’s accounts haven’t been hacked but with that said, it’s probably worth pointing out that New York Giants defensive end Avery Moss reportedly had his Twitter account hacked on Monday complete with explicit content being posted on it.

While Brown’s alleged Monday social media venting probably isn’t a huge deal in the grand scheme of things, it certainly is easy to point to as being a sort of unneeded drama right now and definitely sticks out like a sore thumb being as he is regarded as one of the NFL’s premier players.

Here’s to Brown getting it all out of his system on Monday, if indeed it’s him that’s behind the postings. If it turns out that his accounts were hacked, I’ll make sure to update this post. In the meantime, however, I thought you might like to see how former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who currently does some work for Barstool Sports, responded to Brown’s tweet listed above.