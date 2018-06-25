Antonio Brown Ranked 2nd In NFL Top 100 Players Of 2018; Le’Veon Bell Ranked 5th

The NFL Network revealed the top 10 players for 2018 Monday night and the top 5 included two players from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Finishing fifth overall in the 2018 Top 100 NFL list was running back Le’Veon Bell. Bell, the highest-rated running back on this year’s list, finished ranked 9th overall in 2017.

Bell led the AFC in total yards from scrimmage in 2017 with 1,946 and that included him running for 1,291 yards and catching 85 passes for 655 yards. The Steelers running back scored 11 touchdowns during the regular season as well.

Bell edged out Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley for the top spot at his position this year.

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was ranked No. 2 overall in this year’s Top 100. The last two years Brown had finished ranked 4th overall. After finishing one spot behind Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones in 2017, Brown edged him out this year by two spots.

Last season, Brown, who missed the final two regular season games with a leg injury, caught 101 passes for 1,533 yards and 9 touchdowns. In the Steelers playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, he returned from his injury to record 7 receptions for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Beating out Brown for the top spot this year was New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who was also voted the league’s top player in 2017 by his peers.

In total, the Steelers had six players in this year’s Top 100 as also on this list were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (18th), guard David DeCastro (44th), linebacker Ryan Shazier (47th) and defensive end Cameron Heyward (48th).