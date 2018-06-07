Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to another week of the mailbag. As always, drop us a line with whatever is on your mind. We’ll be here for the next hour.

To your questions!

Rob:

What are your thoughts on NaVarro Bowman as a FA option for the team?

I haven’t gotten around to watching his tape from last year, but thought if “the guys haven’t been consistently varsity” enough for Coach down the road, we might start sniffing around.

Alex: I’m not interested in really bringing in any outside free agent until we get well into camp and there’s time to evaluate the position. They have two guys who they think could start in Bostic and Matakevich. I don’t know what value Bowman is bringing to the team at this point. So I’d pass without much of a second thought.

ilamarca: What would Chidi Iwuoma’s Madden rating be if he were playing today?

Alex: A 99. DUH.

CP72:

Alex,

Pick which one you think has the best chance of happening by this time next year

Le’Veon is signed to a long term deal.

Keith Butler is fired and replaced by a different D-coordinator.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is coming off of his first pro bowl season.

Alex: I’ll do ya one better and put them in order from most to least likely.

1. JuJu to the Pro Bowl. Even with AB hogging the ball most of the time, there’s enough for JuJu to have a Pro Bowl type year. And let’s be honest – with his name value now, that’s going to help.

2. Butler is fired. Steelers are slow to these changes but with how much Tomlin has seemingly taken over the defense, another rough year makes Butler feel like just a figure head. Tomlin has never truly been able to pick his DC either.

3. Bell to a long-term deal. Still don’t think it’s happening.

Ace: Can you give us your thoughts on the Steelers WR room? Will JuJu up his snap count closer to 80%? Will he play in the slot more and take Eli’s job completely? How are the snap counts going to look? Could this be a position that gets a FA guy added later in the fall?

Alex: I don’t think you’re going to see a lot of outside movement here, assuming Rogers is re-signed. Yes, I think JuJu becomes an every-down player. Z receiver in 2 WR sets, slot in 11 personnel. You don’t want Washington carrying that load out of the gate. Most slot snaps will go to him but if Fichtner is similar to Haley, guys will move around. AB will definitely get work there, I imagine Washington will too.

So those are your top three. Behind that is murky. DHB can play any spot. Tucker is working more inside than he has before, he’ll be able to play all three spots by the end of the preseason (if he makes the team). There’s Hunter and the futures guys (Thomas, Jones, Griffey).

If Rogers comes back and makes the team, which I assume he will, there’s 5 WRs. Someone, Tucker/Hunter, will have to prove they’re worthy of being carried as the #6.