Article

Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 10 – Oklahoma)

Posted on

We have plenty of slow time to fill before the Pittsburgh Steelers start their 2018 training camp in Latrobe and in order to attempt to do so, I am putting together a series of posts dedicated to contextualizing all of the pass attempts made during the 2017 season at Oklahoma State by rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph. This series of posts will be by game and include all pass attempts being charted in a table with each play linked to the video for you to watch.

The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Rudolph used shotgun and play-action on a play.

This series of posts will continue now with Rudolph’s ninth game of 2017 against Oklahoma in which he completed 28 of 54 pass attempts for 448 yards with 5 touchdowns and 2 interception in that 62-52 home loss.

As far as Rudolph’s deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) against Oklahoma, he was 8-of-21 for 266 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. It’s worth noting, however, that two of his deep incompetitions and one interceptions came during end-of-game Hail Mary passes. One other deep incompletion was interceptable. Of Rudolph’s 54 total pass attempts against Oklahoma, few went through hands of targets but more as a result of good defensive plays than outright drops.

5 of Rudolph’s 54 pass attempts against Oklahoma included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a screen play. All 5 of those passes were completions that resulted in 32 yards being gained. Two other attempts and completions were right at the original line of scrimmage and those totaled 2 yards in gains. In total, Rudolph had 7 pass attempts against Oklahoma that never flew in the air past the original line of scrimmage.

As for Rudolph’s third down pass attempts against Oklahoma, he was 6-of-10 with 7 of those attempts being thrown either at the chains or beyond. Five of his six third down completions against Oklahoma moved the chains and one resulted in a touchdown.

Inside the red zone against Oklahoma, Rudolph was 5-of-10 passing for 46 yards with 3 touchdowns and one interception.

126 of Rudolph’s passing yards against Oklahoma came after the catch. His average intended air yards was 16.65 and his average completed air yards was 12.82.

When I am finished with this series of game posts, I will have one final posts that recaps all of Rudolph’s 2017 pass attempts by situation.

Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 1 – Tulsa)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 2 – South Alabama)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 3 – Pittsburgh)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 4 – Texas Christian)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 5 – Texas Tech)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 7 – Baylor)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 8 – Texas)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 9 – West Virginia)

Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 10 – Oklahoma)

QRT TME SCR DWN DST LOS RES YDS TRG DIR DST YAC SG PA RSH CONTEXT
1 12:14 0-0 3 10 OKLA 11 I 0 D.Stoner SIR 8 0 Y Y 5 Short out route right side wide
1 11:11 0-3 1 10 OKST 36 I 0 K.Edison-McGruder DIL 18 0 Y 4 Deep post WR fell down interceptable
1 10:31 0-3 3 6 OKST 40 I 0 J.Washington SIR 10 0 Y Y 4 Comeback right side high throw
1 9:03 7-3 1 10 OKST 25 I 0 T.Johnson SWR 11 0 Y Y 4 Out route right side defended
1 8:59 7-3 2 10 OKST 25 C 60 T.Johnson DM 43 17 Y 3 Deep switch route MOF
1 8:24 7-3 1 10 OKLA 15 I 0 J.Washington SM 6 0 Y 4 Forced to underneath sitdown
1 7:06 7-3 3 G OKLA 1 C 1 M.Ateman SWL 8 0 Y 5 Left fade in EZ for TD
1 4:45 14-10 1 10 OKST 25 I 0 S.Finefeuiaki SM 5 0 Y Y 3 Hback screen underneath MOF
2 14:53 21-10 1 10 OKST 25 C 8 D.Stoner SIL -2 10 Y Y 4 Quick WR screen left
2 14:45 21-10 2 2 OKST 33 C 51 J.Washington DWR 44 7 Y 4 Deep go right side
2 14:33 21-10 1 10 OKLA 16 C 10 J.Washington SWR -1 11 Y 4 WR screen left side
2 13:34 28-17 2 8 OKST 27 I 0 M.Ateman DIL 36 0 Y Y 4 Deep left side pass wrong shoulder
2 13:28 28-17 3 8 OKST 27 C 32 C.Lacy DWL 28 4 Y 4 Deep right sideline
2 13:02 28-17 1 10 OKLA 18 I 0 J.Hill SM 3 0 Y 3 Threw at feet of covered sitdown MOF
2 12:52 28-17 2 10 OKLA 18 C 15 C.Lacy SIL 10 5 Y Y Quick slant left
2 12:26 28-17 1 G OKLA 3 I 0 M.Ateman SWL 4 0 Y 5 Quick out in EZ left
2 11:14 28-17 4 G OKLA 2 C 2 M.Ateman SWL 6 0 Y Y 5 TD jump ball left in EZ
2 8:12 35-24 1 10 OKST 25 I 0 J.Washington DWR 40 0 Y Y 4 Deep right sideline
2 8:06 35-24 2 10 OKST 25 C 15 K.Brown SM 10 5 Y Y 4 Wide open TE MOF
2 7:54 35-24 1 10 OKST 40 C 11 J.Washington SIL 11 0 Y Y 4 Curl left side
2 7:22 35-24 1 10 OKLA 35 C 35 J.Washington DM 40 0 Y Y 4 Deep post TD MOF
2 1:03 38-31 1 10 OKLA 48 C 14 J.Washington SIL 10 4 Y Y 4 Curl route left
2 0:53 38-31 1 10 OKLA 34 I 0 C.Lacy SIL 10 0 Y 4 Curl route left
2 0:48 38-31 2 10 OKLA 34 C 4 M.Ateman SIL -3 7 Y Y 3 Quick WR screen left caught by diff WR
3 14:21 38-38 2 7 OKST 38 C 6 J.Washington SWR 5 1 Y 4 Quick out right side
3 7:36 38-38 1 10 OKST 3 I 0 J.Washington DWR 47 0 Y Y 4 Deep go right side
3 4:19 41-38 1 10 OKST 38 C 1 J.Washington SIR 0 1 Y Y 4 Check down WR right side
3 3:51 41-38 2 9 OKST 39 I 0 J.Washington DIR 37 0 Y Y 4 Deep post from left off fingertips PBU
3 3:28 41-38 1 10 OKLA 27 C 7 J.King SIR 1 6 Y Y 4 Dump-off to RB
3 2:52 41-38 2 3 OKLA 20 I 0 J.King DWR 22 0 Y 3 RB wheel in EZ tight coverage
3 2:46 41-38 3 3 OKLA 20 C 6 J.McCleskey SIL -2 8 Y 3 Quick WR screen left
3 1:19 41-38 1 G OKLA 3 IN 0 M.Ateman SIL 11 0 Y Y 4 Ill-advised skinny post in EZ for INT
3 0:12 48-38 1 10 OKST 25 C 9 J.McCleskey SM 9 0 Y Y 4 Crosser MOF
4 13:10 48-38 3 20 OKST 45 C 19 M.Ateman DWL 19 0 Y Deep out left side
4 12:37 48-38 1 10 OKLA 33 C 33 T.Johnson DWR 37 0 Y Y 4 Deep right side bucket TD
4 11:43 55-45 1 10 OKST 25 C 30 D.Stoner SIL 10 20 Y Y 3 Wide open seam in stride
4 11:32 55-45 1 10 OKLA 45 C 4 D.Stoner SWL -3 7 Y 4 Quick WR screen left side
4 11:22 55-45 2 6 OKLA 41 I 0 T.Johnson SM 11 0 Y Y 4 Crosser right to left wide
4 11:18 55-45 3 6 OKLA 41 C 7 T.Johnson SWR 7 0 Y 4 Out route from far hash
4 11:09 55-45 1 10 OKLA 34 I 0 D.Stoner DWR 24 0 Y 3 Threw away deep right after fumbling
4 10:24 55-45 3 12 OKLA 36 I 0 M.Ateman SWL 12 0 Y 3 Deep out left side PBU
4 10:19 55-45 4 12 OKLA 36 C 18 M.Ateman DWL 18 0 Y 5 Deep out left side far hash
4 9:57 55-45 1 10 OKLA 18 C 18 T.Johnson DM 24 0 Y Y 4 Post TD in EZ
4 2:58 55-52 1 10 OKST 35 I 0 T.Johnson DWL 18 0 Y 4 Deep left OOB under pressure
4 2:53 55-52 2 10 OKST 35 C 20 M.Ateman SM 12 8 Y Y 5 Quick slant off PA MOF
4 2:27 55-52 1 10 OKLA 45 I 0 D.Stoner SIR 14 0 Y Y 4 Skinny post from right off target
4 1:45 55-52 1 10 OKLA 40 C 1 K.Brown SM 0 1 Y 3 Short underneath crosser MOF
4 1:10 55-52 3 8 OKLA 38 I 0 D.Stoner DIR 19 0 Y Y 3 Off target right side tipped
4 1:06 55-52 4 8 OKLA 38 I 0 T.Johnson DWR 35 0 Y 4 Overthrew deep right sideline
4 0:42 62-52 1 10 OKST 25 I 0 M.Ateman DWL 22 0 Y 3 High pass deep left sideline
4 0:30 62-52 3 2 OKST 33 C 11 D.Stoner SWR 7 4 Y 3 Out to right side
4 0:24 62-52 1 10 OKST 44 I 0 J.McCleskey SIL 13 0 Y 3 Seam throw high
4 0:11 62-52 1 10 OKLA 46 I 0 Everybody DWR 51 0 Y 3 Hail Mary in EZ OOB
4 0:03 62-52 2 10 OKLA 46 IN 0 Everybody DIR 53 0 Y 3 Hail Mary in EZ INT

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top