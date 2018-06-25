Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 10 – Oklahoma)

We have plenty of slow time to fill before the Pittsburgh Steelers start their 2018 training camp in Latrobe and in order to attempt to do so, I am putting together a series of posts dedicated to contextualizing all of the pass attempts made during the 2017 season at Oklahoma State by rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph. This series of posts will be by game and include all pass attempts being charted in a table with each play linked to the video for you to watch.

The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Rudolph used shotgun and play-action on a play.

This series of posts will continue now with Rudolph’s ninth game of 2017 against Oklahoma in which he completed 28 of 54 pass attempts for 448 yards with 5 touchdowns and 2 interception in that 62-52 home loss.

As far as Rudolph’s deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) against Oklahoma, he was 8-of-21 for 266 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. It’s worth noting, however, that two of his deep incompetitions and one interceptions came during end-of-game Hail Mary passes. One other deep incompletion was interceptable. Of Rudolph’s 54 total pass attempts against Oklahoma, few went through hands of targets but more as a result of good defensive plays than outright drops.

5 of Rudolph’s 54 pass attempts against Oklahoma included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a screen play. All 5 of those passes were completions that resulted in 32 yards being gained. Two other attempts and completions were right at the original line of scrimmage and those totaled 2 yards in gains. In total, Rudolph had 7 pass attempts against Oklahoma that never flew in the air past the original line of scrimmage.

As for Rudolph’s third down pass attempts against Oklahoma, he was 6-of-10 with 7 of those attempts being thrown either at the chains or beyond. Five of his six third down completions against Oklahoma moved the chains and one resulted in a touchdown.

Inside the red zone against Oklahoma, Rudolph was 5-of-10 passing for 46 yards with 3 touchdowns and one interception.

126 of Rudolph’s passing yards against Oklahoma came after the catch. His average intended air yards was 16.65 and his average completed air yards was 12.82.

When I am finished with this series of game posts, I will have one final posts that recaps all of Rudolph’s 2017 pass attempts by situation.

