Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 10 – Oklahoma)

We have plenty of slow time to fill before the Pittsburgh Steelers start their 2018 training camp in Latrobe and in order to attempt to do so, I am putting together a series of posts dedicated to contextualizing all of the pass attempts made during the 2017 season at Oklahoma State by rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph. This series of posts will be by game and include all pass attempts being charted in a table with each play linked to the video for you to watch.
The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Rudolph used shotgun and play-action on a play.
This series of posts will continue now with Rudolph’s ninth game of 2017 against Oklahoma in which he completed 28 of 54 pass attempts for 448 yards with 5 touchdowns and 2 interception in that 62-52 home loss.
As far as Rudolph’s deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) against Oklahoma, he was 8-of-21 for 266 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. It’s worth noting, however, that two of his deep incompetitions and one interceptions came during end-of-game Hail Mary passes. One other deep incompletion was interceptable. Of Rudolph’s 54 total pass attempts against Oklahoma, few went through hands of targets but more as a result of good defensive plays than outright drops.
5 of Rudolph’s 54 pass attempts against Oklahoma included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a screen play. All 5 of those passes were completions that resulted in 32 yards being gained. Two other attempts and completions were right at the original line of scrimmage and those totaled 2 yards in gains. In total, Rudolph had 7 pass attempts against Oklahoma that never flew in the air past the original line of scrimmage.
As for Rudolph’s third down pass attempts against Oklahoma, he was 6-of-10 with 7 of those attempts being thrown either at the chains or beyond. Five of his six third down completions against Oklahoma moved the chains and one resulted in a touchdown.
Inside the red zone against Oklahoma, Rudolph was 5-of-10 passing for 46 yards with 3 touchdowns and one interception.
126 of Rudolph’s passing yards against Oklahoma came after the catch. His average intended air yards was 16.65 and his average completed air yards was 12.82.
When I am finished with this series of game posts, I will have one final posts that recaps all of Rudolph’s 2017 pass attempts by situation.
Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 10 – Oklahoma)
|QRT
|TME
|SCR
|DWN
|DST
|LOS
|RES
|YDS
|TRG
|DIR
|DST
|YAC
|SG
|PA
|RSH
|CONTEXT
|1
|12:14
|0-0
|3
|10
|OKLA 11
|I
|0
|D.Stoner
|SIR
|8
|0
|Y
|Y
|5
|Short out route right side wide
|1
|11:11
|0-3
|1
|10
|OKST 36
|I
|0
|K.Edison-McGruder
|DIL
|18
|0
|Y
|4
|Deep post WR fell down interceptable
|1
|10:31
|0-3
|3
|6
|OKST 40
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|SIR
|10
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Comeback right side high throw
|1
|9:03
|7-3
|1
|10
|OKST 25
|I
|0
|T.Johnson
|SWR
|11
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Out route right side defended
|1
|8:59
|7-3
|2
|10
|OKST 25
|C
|60
|T.Johnson
|DM
|43
|17
|Y
|3
|Deep switch route MOF
|1
|8:24
|7-3
|1
|10
|OKLA 15
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|SM
|6
|0
|Y
|4
|Forced to underneath sitdown
|1
|7:06
|7-3
|3
|G
|OKLA 1
|C
|1
|M.Ateman
|SWL
|8
|0
|Y
|5
|Left fade in EZ for TD
|1
|4:45
|14-10
|1
|10
|OKST 25
|I
|0
|S.Finefeuiaki
|SM
|5
|0
|Y
|Y
|3
|Hback screen underneath MOF
|2
|14:53
|21-10
|1
|10
|OKST 25
|C
|8
|D.Stoner
|SIL
|-2
|10
|Y
|Y
|4
|Quick WR screen left
|2
|14:45
|21-10
|2
|2
|OKST 33
|C
|51
|J.Washington
|DWR
|44
|7
|Y
|4
|Deep go right side
|2
|14:33
|21-10
|1
|10
|OKLA 16
|C
|10
|J.Washington
|SWR
|-1
|11
|Y
|4
|WR screen left side
|2
|13:34
|28-17
|2
|8
|OKST 27
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|DIL
|36
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep left side pass wrong shoulder
|2
|13:28
|28-17
|3
|8
|OKST 27
|C
|32
|C.Lacy
|DWL
|28
|4
|Y
|4
|Deep right sideline
|2
|13:02
|28-17
|1
|10
|OKLA 18
|I
|0
|J.Hill
|SM
|3
|0
|Y
|3
|Threw at feet of covered sitdown MOF
|2
|12:52
|28-17
|2
|10
|OKLA 18
|C
|15
|C.Lacy
|SIL
|10
|5
|Y
|Y
|Quick slant left
|2
|12:26
|28-17
|1
|G
|OKLA 3
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|SWL
|4
|0
|Y
|5
|Quick out in EZ left
|2
|11:14
|28-17
|4
|G
|OKLA 2
|C
|2
|M.Ateman
|SWL
|6
|0
|Y
|Y
|5
|TD jump ball left in EZ
|2
|8:12
|35-24
|1
|10
|OKST 25
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DWR
|40
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep right sideline
|2
|8:06
|35-24
|2
|10
|OKST 25
|C
|15
|K.Brown
|SM
|10
|5
|Y
|Y
|4
|Wide open TE MOF
|2
|7:54
|35-24
|1
|10
|OKST 40
|C
|11
|J.Washington
|SIL
|11
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Curl left side
|2
|7:22
|35-24
|1
|10
|OKLA 35
|C
|35
|J.Washington
|DM
|40
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep post TD MOF
|2
|1:03
|38-31
|1
|10
|OKLA 48
|C
|14
|J.Washington
|SIL
|10
|4
|Y
|Y
|4
|Curl route left
|2
|0:53
|38-31
|1
|10
|OKLA 34
|I
|0
|C.Lacy
|SIL
|10
|0
|Y
|4
|Curl route left
|2
|0:48
|38-31
|2
|10
|OKLA 34
|C
|4
|M.Ateman
|SIL
|-3
|7
|Y
|Y
|3
|Quick WR screen left caught by diff WR
|3
|14:21
|38-38
|2
|7
|OKST 38
|C
|6
|J.Washington
|SWR
|5
|1
|Y
|4
|Quick out right side
|3
|7:36
|38-38
|1
|10
|OKST 3
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DWR
|47
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep go right side
|3
|4:19
|41-38
|1
|10
|OKST 38
|C
|1
|J.Washington
|SIR
|0
|1
|Y
|Y
|4
|Check down WR right side
|3
|3:51
|41-38
|2
|9
|OKST 39
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DIR
|37
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep post from left off fingertips PBU
|3
|3:28
|41-38
|1
|10
|OKLA 27
|C
|7
|J.King
|SIR
|1
|6
|Y
|Y
|4
|Dump-off to RB
|3
|2:52
|41-38
|2
|3
|OKLA 20
|I
|0
|J.King
|DWR
|22
|0
|Y
|3
|RB wheel in EZ tight coverage
|3
|2:46
|41-38
|3
|3
|OKLA 20
|C
|6
|J.McCleskey
|SIL
|-2
|8
|Y
|3
|Quick WR screen left
|3
|1:19
|41-38
|1
|G
|OKLA 3
|IN
|0
|M.Ateman
|SIL
|11
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Ill-advised skinny post in EZ for INT
|3
|0:12
|48-38
|1
|10
|OKST 25
|C
|9
|J.McCleskey
|SM
|9
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Crosser MOF
|4
|13:10
|48-38
|3
|20
|OKST 45
|C
|19
|M.Ateman
|DWL
|19
|0
|Y
|Deep out left side
|4
|12:37
|48-38
|1
|10
|OKLA 33
|C
|33
|T.Johnson
|DWR
|37
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep right side bucket TD
|4
|11:43
|55-45
|1
|10
|OKST 25
|C
|30
|D.Stoner
|SIL
|10
|20
|Y
|Y
|3
|Wide open seam in stride
|4
|11:32
|55-45
|1
|10
|OKLA 45
|C
|4
|D.Stoner
|SWL
|-3
|7
|Y
|4
|Quick WR screen left side
|4
|11:22
|55-45
|2
|6
|OKLA 41
|I
|0
|T.Johnson
|SM
|11
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Crosser right to left wide
|4
|11:18
|55-45
|3
|6
|OKLA 41
|C
|7
|T.Johnson
|SWR
|7
|0
|Y
|4
|Out route from far hash
|4
|11:09
|55-45
|1
|10
|OKLA 34
|I
|0
|D.Stoner
|DWR
|24
|0
|Y
|3
|Threw away deep right after fumbling
|4
|10:24
|55-45
|3
|12
|OKLA 36
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|SWL
|12
|0
|Y
|3
|Deep out left side PBU
|4
|10:19
|55-45
|4
|12
|OKLA 36
|C
|18
|M.Ateman
|DWL
|18
|0
|Y
|5
|Deep out left side far hash
|4
|9:57
|55-45
|1
|10
|OKLA 18
|C
|18
|T.Johnson
|DM
|24
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Post TD in EZ
|4
|2:58
|55-52
|1
|10
|OKST 35
|I
|0
|T.Johnson
|DWL
|18
|0
|Y
|4
|Deep left OOB under pressure
|4
|2:53
|55-52
|2
|10
|OKST 35
|C
|20
|M.Ateman
|SM
|12
|8
|Y
|Y
|5
|Quick slant off PA MOF
|4
|2:27
|55-52
|1
|10
|OKLA 45
|I
|0
|D.Stoner
|SIR
|14
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Skinny post from right off target
|4
|1:45
|55-52
|1
|10
|OKLA 40
|C
|1
|K.Brown
|SM
|0
|1
|Y
|3
|Short underneath crosser MOF
|4
|1:10
|55-52
|3
|8
|OKLA 38
|I
|0
|D.Stoner
|DIR
|19
|0
|Y
|Y
|3
|Off target right side tipped
|4
|1:06
|55-52
|4
|8
|OKLA 38
|I
|0
|T.Johnson
|DWR
|35
|0
|Y
|4
|Overthrew deep right sideline
|4
|0:42
|62-52
|1
|10
|OKST 25
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|DWL
|22
|0
|Y
|3
|High pass deep left sideline
|4
|0:30
|62-52
|3
|2
|OKST 33
|C
|11
|D.Stoner
|SWR
|7
|4
|Y
|3
|Out to right side
|4
|0:24
|62-52
|1
|10
|OKST 44
|I
|0
|J.McCleskey
|SIL
|13
|0
|Y
|3
|Seam throw high
|4
|0:11
|62-52
|1
|10
|OKLA 46
|I
|0
|Everybody
|DWR
|51
|0
|Y
|3
|Hail Mary in EZ OOB
|4
|0:03
|62-52
|2
|10
|OKLA 46
|IN
|0
|Everybody
|DIR
|53
|0
|Y
|3
|Hail Mary in EZ INT