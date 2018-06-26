Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 11 – Iowa State)

We have plenty of slow time to fill before the Pittsburgh Steelers start their 2018 training camp in Latrobe and in order to attempt to do so, I am putting together a series of posts dedicated to contextualizing all of the pass attempts made during the 2017 season at Oklahoma State by rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph. This series of posts will be by game and include all pass attempts being charted in a table with each play linked to the video for you to watch.

The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Rudolph used shotgun and play-action on a play.

This series of posts will continue now with Rudolph’s tenth game of 2017 against Iowa State in which he completed 25 of 31 pass attempts for 376 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions in that 49-42 road win.

As far as Rudolph’s deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) against Iowa State, he was 7-of-9 for 226 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. It’s worth noting, however, that one of his deep pass incompletions was a result of a miscommunication between him and a wide receiver.

12 of Rudolph’s 31 pass attempts against Iowa State included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a screen play, shovel pass or end-around reverse. 11 of those passes were completions that resulted in 70 yards being gained and one went for a touchdown.

As for Rudolph’s third down pass attempts against Iowa State, he was 7-of-8 for 90 yards and a touchdown. His lone incompletion was a result of a drop. 4 of those 8 attempts included the football being thrown either at the chains or beyond. Four of his completions wound up moving the chains.

Inside the red zone against Iowa State, Rudolph was 2-of-3 passing for 17 yards and a touchdown.

193 of Rudolph’s passing yards against Iowa State came after the catch. His average intended air yards was 9.65 and his average completed air yards was 9.08.

It is of my opinion that Rudolph had no interceptable passes against Iowa State.

When I am finished with this series of game posts, I will have one final posts that recaps all of Rudolph’s 2017 pass attempts by situation.

