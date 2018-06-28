Article

Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 13 – Kansas)

Posted on

We have plenty of slow time to fill before the Pittsburgh Steelers start their 2018 training camp in Latrobe and in order to attempt to do so, I am putting together a series of posts dedicated to contextualizing all of the pass attempts made during the 2017 season at Oklahoma State by rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph. This series of posts will be by game and include all pass attempts being charted in a table with each play linked to the video for you to watch.

The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Rudolph used shotgun and play-action on a play.

This series of posts will continue now with Rudolph’s twelfth game of 2017 against Kansas in which he completed 31 of 43 pass attempts for 348 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions in that 58-17 home win. He had no interceptable passes in the game.

As far as Rudolph’s deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) against Kansas, he was 6-of-11 for 231 yards with two touchdowns. 8 of those attempts flew 26 or more yards in the air past the original line of scrimmage. One of those incompletions came via a flea-flicker as well.

6 of Rudolph’s 43 pass attempts against Kansas included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a screen play or dump-off. 5 of those passes were completions that resulted in 10 yards being gained. In total, Rudolph had 11 pass attempts against Kansas that never passed the original line of scrimmage in the air. Two of his ultra short pass attempts were dropped.

As for Rudolph’s third down pass attempts against Kansas, he was 8-of-11 for 71 yards. 6 of those 11 attempts included the football being thrown either at the chains or beyond. 6 of his 8 completions on third downs wound up moving the chains.

Inside the red zone against Kansas, Rudolph was 0-of-1 passing.

187 of Rudolph’s passing yards against Kansas came after the catch. His average intended air yards was 11.02 and his average completed air yards was 8.55.

When I am finished with this series of game posts, I will have one final posts that recaps all of Rudolph’s 2017 pass attempts by situation.

Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 1 – Tulsa)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 2 – South Alabama)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 3 – Pittsburgh)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 4 – Texas Christian)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 5 – Texas Tech)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 7 – Baylor)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 8 – Texas)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 9 – West Virginia)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 10 – Oklahoma)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 11 – Iowa State)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 12 – Kansas State)

Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 13 – Kansas)

QRT TME SCR DWN DST LOS RES YDS TRG DIR DST YAC SG PA RSH CONTEXT
1 14:54 0-0 1 10 OKST 26 C 15 D.Stoner SM 3 12 Y Y 3 Quick WR screen left
1 14:15 0-0 2 9 OKST 42 C 54 M.Ateman DIL 18 36 Y Y 3 Left side seam
1 10:14 0-7 2 10 OKST 32 C 6 J.Washington SWR 6 0 Y 3 Out route right side
1 7:32 0-7 1 10 KU 32 C 4 J.Washington SWR 0 4 Y 3 WR screen right
1 6:31 0-7 3 4 KU 26 I 0 K.Brown SIR 0 0 Y Y 3 Misdirection screen right dropped
1 1:36 3-10 1 10 OKST 25 C 16 J.McCleskey SIR 15 1 Y Y 3 Quick slant right
1 1:28 3-10 1 10 OKST 41 I 0 J.McCleskey DWR 27 0 Y 3 Too deep right sideline
1 1:23 3-10 2 10 OKST 41 C 14 D.Stoner SIL 4 10 Y Y 3 Quick WR screen left
1 0:54 3-10 2 4 KU 39 C 4 J.McCleskey SIR -2 6 Y 3 Quick WR screen right
1 0:26 3-10 1 10 KU 35 C 12 J.Washington SWR 11 1 Y Y 3 Comeback right sideline
2 15:00 3-10 1 10 KU 23 I 0 J.Washington DWR 27 0 Y Y 3 Deep EZ right sideline PBU
2 14:14 3-10 3 9 KU 22 C 10 J.McCleskey SIR 9 1 Y 3 Underneath route right side
2 10:52 3-17 2 8 OKST 24 C 76 D.Stoner DIL 26 50 Y Y 3 Deep switch route TD blown coverage
2 8:59 3-24 1 10 OKST 23 C -2 J.Hill SIL -3 1 Y 3 Quick WR screen left
2 8:32 3-24 2 12 OKST 21 C 12 M.Ateman SWL 12 0 Y Y 3 Flushed left hit sideline comeback
2 8:19 3-24 1 10 OKST 33 C 3 J.Washington SIR 2 1 Y Y 3 Far right side pivot route
2 7:01 3-24 3 7 OKST 36 C 17 J.Washington DM 16 1 Y 4 Square in right MOF
2 6:28 3-24 1 10 KU 47 I 0 M.Ateman DM 32 0 Y 3 Flea-flicker MOF too deep
2 6:20 3-24 2 10 KU 47 C 8 D.Stoner SWL 6 2 Y Y 3 Comeback far left
2 6:05 3-24 3 2 KU 39 C 10 M.Ateman SWL 10 0 Y 3 Avoids sack comeback left sideline
2 5:39 3-24 1 10 KU 29 C 11 J.McCleskey SM 0 11 Y Y 3 WR screen right
2 4:37 3-24 3 10 KU 18 I 0 M.Ateman SWL 14 0 Y Y 3 Off target OOB back shoulder left
2 3:13 3-27 1 10 OKST 31 C 31 M.Ateman DWL 27 4 Y Y 3 Deep left sideline
2 3:06 3-27 1 10 KU 38 C 8 J.McCleskey SIR 9 -1 Y Y 3 Sit-down right side from slot
2 2:49 3-27 2 2 KU 30 I 0 M.Ateman SIL 0 0 Y 3 WR screen left side dropped
3 14:06 10-34 1 10 KU 30 C 30 J.Washington DWR 34 0 Y Y 4 Deep TD right sideline
3 12:27 10-41 1 10 OKST 41 I 0 J.Washington DWR 44 0 Y 4 Too deep right sideline
3 11:55 10-41 3 6 OKST 45 I 0 J.Hill SM 5 0 Y 4 Underneath checkdown to RB too low
3 8:46 10-41 2 16 OKST 23 I 0 J.Hill SIL -2 0 Y Y 4 Dump-off to RB hit OL in back
8:39 10-41 3 21 OKST 18 C 9 J.Hill SM 4 5 Y Y 3 Check down to RB MOF
3 5:08 17-41 2 9 OKST 26 C 11 J.Washington SWR 11 0 Y 4 Out route right side
3 4:07 17-41 1 10 KU 46 C 2 J.McCleskey SIL -2 4 Y Y 4 Quick WR screen left
3 3:41 17-41 2 8 KU 44 I 0 J.Hill SM 0 0 Y 4 Short underneath crosser high
3 3:37 17-41 3 8 KU 44 C 11 B.Abbott SIR 1 10 Y 4 TE screen to right
3 2:57 17-41 1 15 KU 38 C 23 J.Washington DWR 23 0 Y Y 4 Flushed right to WR on sideline
3 0:15 17-48 1 10 OKST 8 C 5 S.Finefeuiaki SIR 1 4 Y Y 4 Misdirection screen right
4 15:00 17-48 2 5 OKST 13 I 0 J.Washington DWR 48 0 Y Y 3 Deep right sideline too far
4 14:53 17-48 3 5 OKST 13 C 8 C.Lacy SM 7 1 Y 3 Quick slant left MOF
4 14:14 17-48 1 20 OKST 11 I 0 J.Washington SM 12 0 Y Y 3 Quick screen right bounced
4 14:10 17-48 2 20 OKST 11 C 16 J.McCleskey SIR 3 13 Y Y 3 WR screen right
4 13:35 17-48 3 4 OKST 27 C 8 C.Lacy SIL 7 1 Y 5 Quick slant left MOF
4 13:25 17-48 1 10 OKST 35 C 8 C.Lacy SWL -1 9 Y 3 Quick WR screen left
4 11:31 17-48 3 9 KU 30 C -2 L.Brown SM -2 0 Y 4 RB screen MOF

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top