Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 3 – Pittsburgh)

We have plenty of slow time to fill before the Pittsburgh Steelers start their 2018 training camp in Latrobe and in order to attempt to do so, I am putting together a series of posts dedicated to contextualizing all of the pass attempts made during the 2017 season at Oklahoma State by rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph. This series of posts will be by game and include all pass attempts being charted in a table with each play linked to the video for you to watch.
The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Rudolph used shotgun and play-action on a play.
This series of posts will continue now with Rudolph’s third game of 2017 against Pittsburgh in which he completed 23 of 32 pass attempts for 497 yards and 5 touchdowns with an interception in that 59-21 win.
As far as Rudolph’s deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) against Pittsburgh, he was 8-of-12 for 328 yards with 4 touchdowns and an interception, which came on his last pass attempt of the game. Of Rudolph’s 32 total pass attempts against Pittsburgh, one was dropped. Additionally, one registered attempt was actually a pitch forward on an end-around play. Another completed pass came on a shovel pass to a running back.
6 of Rudolph’s 32 pass attempts against Pittsburgh included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a screen, end-around or shovel pass and five were caught. Those 5 completions resulted in 39 yards being gained.
As for Rudolph’s third down pass attempts against Pittsburgh, he was 6-of-6 with five of those attempts being thrown either at the chains or beyond. All 6 of his third down completions moved the chains and one resulted in a touchdown.
Inside the red zone against Pittsburgh, Rudolph was 2-of-3 passing for 9 yards and a touchdown.
251 of Rudolph’s passing yards against Pittsburgh came after the catch.
When I am finished with this series of game posts, I will have one final posts that recaps all of Rudolph’s 2017 pass attempts by situation.
Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 3 – Pittsburgh)
|QRT
|TME
|SCR
|DWN
|DST
|LOS
|RES
|YDS
|TRG
|DIR
|DST
|YAC
|SG
|PA
|RSH
|CONTEXT
|1
|14:33
|0-0
|2
|6
|OKST 29
|I
|0
|C.Lacy
|3
|42
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Money throw seem through hands PI?
|1
|14:25
|0-0
|3
|6
|OKST 29
|C
|12
|D.Stoner
|1
|6
|6
|Y
|4
|Out route to chains
|1
|14:11
|0-0
|1
|10
|OKST 41
|C
|26
|J.McCleskey
|3
|16
|10
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep post on money
|1
|9:29
|7-0
|1
|10
|OKST 15
|I
|0
|J.Hill
|4
|-5
|0
|Y
|Y
|5
|High screen pass right side
|1
|9:08
|7-0
|2
|10
|OKST 15
|C
|3
|J.Hill
|3
|-1
|4
|Y
|4
|Shovel pass to RB
|1
|8:44
|7-0
|1
|10
|OKST 33
|I
|0
|C.Lacy
|1
|15
|0
|Y
|Y
|5
|Low throw after avoided rush
|1
|8:01
|7-0
|1
|10
|OKST 46
|I
|0
|J.King
|1
|1
|0
|Y
|Y
|6
|Hit as throwing to RB
|1
|7:56
|7-0
|2
|10
|OKST 46
|C
|54
|D.Stoner
|3
|19
|35
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep pass down seem for TD
|1
|4:48
|14-0
|2
|7
|OKST 23
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|3
|31
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Overthrow deep post
|1
|4:42
|14-0
|3
|7
|OKST 23
|C
|9
|D.Stoner
|3
|6
|3
|Y
|6
|Quick slant MOF
|1
|4:35
|14-0
|1
|10
|OKST 32
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|1
|26
|0
|Y
|4
|Deep left sideline high OOB
|1
|4:28
|14-0
|2
|10
|OKST 32
|C
|-1
|J.Hill
|2
|-4
|3
|Y
|4
|RB screen
|1
|3:51
|14-0
|3
|11
|OKST 31
|C
|69
|M.Ateman
|1
|35
|34
|Y
|4
|Nice escape to left deep throw TD
|2
|14:39
|21-0
|2
|4
|PITT 48
|C
|27
|J.McCleskey
|1
|-1
|28
|Y
|Y
|4
|WR screen to left
|2
|14:20
|21-0
|1
|5
|PITT 16
|C
|1
|J.McCleskey
|4
|-1
|2
|Y
|4
|WR screen to right
|2
|14:03
|21-0
|2
|4
|PITT 15
|I
|0
|D.Stoner
|1
|6
|0
|Y
|4
|Speed out thrown bit wide dropped
|2
|13:51
|21-0
|1
|G
|PITT 8
|C
|8
|J.McCleskey
|3
|8
|0
|Y
|Y
|5
|MOF TD
|2
|12:01
|28-0
|1
|10
|OKST 35
|C
|9
|D.Stoner
|3
|-4
|13
|Y
|4
|End around pitch
|2
|11:41
|28-0
|2
|1
|OKST 44
|C
|16
|D.Stoner
|3
|9
|7
|Y
|Y
|4
|Slant MOF
|2
|11:31
|28-0
|1
|10
|PITT 40
|C
|40
|J.McCleskey
|3
|18
|22
|Y
|Y
|5
|Deep post MOF TD off play-action
|2
|9:00
|35-7
|2
|8
|OKST 20
|C
|7
|J.Washington
|5
|7
|0
|Y
|Y
|6
|Curl route to sticks right side
|2
|8:43
|35-7
|3
|1
|OKST 27
|C
|23
|J.Washington
|4
|10
|13
|Y
|Y
|5
|Fit in tightly on slant from right side
|2
|7:15
|35-7
|3
|7
|PITT 47
|C
|31
|J.Washington
|5
|29
|2
|Y
|4
|Deep sideline bucket throw
|2
|5:05
|42-7
|1
|20
|OKST 11
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|5
|10
|0
|Y
|6
|Way high on open out route
|2
|4:59
|42-7
|2
|20
|OKST 11
|C
|12
|J.McCleskey
|3
|6
|6
|Y
|4
|Quick slant MOF
|2
|4:39
|42-7
|3
|8
|OKST 23
|C
|8
|M.Ateman
|1
|9
|-1
|Y
|4
|Come back left side past chains
|2
|4:06
|42-7
|1
|10
|OKST 31
|C
|21
|M.Ateman
|1
|19
|2
|Y
|4
|Back shoulder left side
|2
|3:51
|42-7
|1
|10
|PITT 48
|C
|48
|J.McCleskey
|3
|22
|26
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep post TD MOF
|3
|11:51
|49-14
|1
|10
|OKST 1
|C
|39
|J.Washington
|5
|21
|18
|Y
|4
|Deep fade left side
|3
|11:20
|49-14
|1
|10
|OKST 40
|C
|11
|M.Ateman
|2
|10
|1
|Y
|Y
|4
|Left side wide open
|3
|11:04
|49-14
|1
|10
|PITT 49
|C
|24
|J.Washington
|5
|7
|17
|Y
|Y
|4
|Right sideline from far hash
|3
|10:45
|49-14
|1
|10
|PITT 25
|IN
|0
|J.McCleskey
|5
|22
|0
|Y
|6
|Baited into INT deep right seem