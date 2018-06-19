Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 3 – Pittsburgh)

We have plenty of slow time to fill before the Pittsburgh Steelers start their 2018 training camp in Latrobe and in order to attempt to do so, I am putting together a series of posts dedicated to contextualizing all of the pass attempts made during the 2017 season at Oklahoma State by rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph. This series of posts will be by game and include all pass attempts being charted in a table with each play linked to the video for you to watch.

The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Rudolph used shotgun and play-action on a play.

This series of posts will continue now with Rudolph’s third game of 2017 against Pittsburgh in which he completed 23 of 32 pass attempts for 497 yards and 5 touchdowns with an interception in that 59-21 win.

As far as Rudolph’s deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) against Pittsburgh, he was 8-of-12 for 328 yards with 4 touchdowns and an interception, which came on his last pass attempt of the game. Of Rudolph’s 32 total pass attempts against Pittsburgh, one was dropped. Additionally, one registered attempt was actually a pitch forward on an end-around play. Another completed pass came on a shovel pass to a running back.

6 of Rudolph’s 32 pass attempts against Pittsburgh included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a screen, end-around or shovel pass and five were caught. Those 5 completions resulted in 39 yards being gained.

As for Rudolph’s third down pass attempts against Pittsburgh, he was 6-of-6 with five of those attempts being thrown either at the chains or beyond. All 6 of his third down completions moved the chains and one resulted in a touchdown.

Inside the red zone against Pittsburgh, Rudolph was 2-of-3 passing for 9 yards and a touchdown.

251 of Rudolph’s passing yards against Pittsburgh came after the catch.

When I am finished with this series of game posts, I will have one final posts that recaps all of Rudolph’s 2017 pass attempts by situation.

