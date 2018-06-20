Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 4 – Texas Christian)

We have plenty of slow time to fill before the Pittsburgh Steelers start their 2018 training camp in Latrobe and in order to attempt to do so, I am putting together a series of posts dedicated to contextualizing all of the pass attempts made during the 2017 season at Oklahoma State by rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph. This series of posts will be by game and include all pass attempts being charted in a table with each play linked to the video for you to watch.
The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Rudolph used shotgun and play-action on a play.
This series of posts will continue now with Rudolph’s fourth game of 2017 against Texas Christian in which he completed 22 of 41 pass attempts for 398 yards and 2 touchdowns with 2 interceptions in that 44-31 home loss.
As far as Rudolph’s deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) against Texas Christian, he was 4-of-14 for 155 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. Its worth noting, however, that three of those deep pass incompletions were throwaways. Of Rudolph’s 41 total pass attempts against Texas Christian, one was dropped. Additionally, two registered attempts and completions came on a shovel passes to a running back.
5 of Rudolph’s 41 pass attempts against Texas Christian included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a screen, shovel pass, or him being hit from behind and 4 were caught and 1 was intercepted. Those 4 completions resulted in 32 yards being gained.
As for Rudolph’s third down pass attempts against Texas Christian, he was 3-of-7 with five of those attempts being thrown either at the chains or beyond. 2 of his 3 third down completions moved the chains and one attempt, a short dump-off to a running back, was intercepted.
Inside the red zone against Texas Christian, Rudolph was 2-of-6 passing for 27 yards and a touchdown. One of those attempts was inteceptable.
145 of Rudolph’s passing yards against Texas Christian came after the catch.
Rudolph played from behind the entire game against Texas Christian.
When I am finished with this series of game posts, I will have one final posts that recaps all of Rudolph’s 2017 pass attempts by situation.
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 1 – Tulsa)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 2 – South Alabama)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 3 – Pittsburgh)
Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 4 – Texas Christian)
|QRT
|TME
|SCR
|DWN
|DST
|LOS
|RES
|YDS
|TRG
|DIR
|DST
|YAC
|SG
|PA
|RSH
|CONTEXT
|1
|8:38
|3-0
|3
|11
|OKST 35
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|DIL
|43
|0
|Y
|3
|Go route deep left too far
|1
|2:40
|6-0
|1
|10
|OKST 10
|C
|4
|J.Hill
|SM
|-1
|5
|Y
|4
|Shovel pass to RB
|1
|2:27
|6-0
|2
|6
|OKST 14
|C
|86
|J.Washington
|DIR
|49
|37
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep seem TD on money
|2
|14:11
|13-7
|2
|7
|OKST 28
|C
|5
|J.Washington
|SWR
|-1
|6
|Y
|4
|WR screen right side
|2
|13:20
|13-7
|1
|10
|OKST 36
|C
|18
|J.Washington
|SIR
|10
|8
|Y
|Y
|4
|Quick slant right side
|2
|12:33
|13-7
|2
|8
|TCU 44
|I
|0
|Nobody
|DWR
|20
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Flushed out to left and threw away
|2
|12:09
|13-7
|1
|10
|TCU 34
|I
|0
|J.Hill
|DM
|18
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Too long to RB up MOF tight coverage
|2
|7:15
|20-7
|1
|10
|OKST 25
|C
|15
|J.McCleskey
|SM
|10
|5
|Y
|Y
|4
|Crosser MOF
|2
|6:36
|20-7
|1
|10
|TCU 44
|C
|11
|M.Ateman
|SIL
|9
|2
|Y
|Y
|4
|Curl route left side
|2
|5:49
|20-7
|2
|6
|TCU 29
|I
|0
|Nobody
|DWR
|17
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Flushed out threw away right
|2
|5:13
|20-7
|1
|10
|TCU 14
|I
|0
|T.Wallace
|SIR
|14
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Off fingertips skinny post
|2
|4:54
|20-7
|3
|8
|TCU 12
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|DWL
|18
|0
|Y
|4
|Fade to left in EZ too high
|2
|3:00
|20-10
|2
|14
|OKST 20
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|DIL
|46
|0
|Y
|4
|Deep seem nice throw broken up
|2
|2:52
|20-10
|3
|14
|OKST 20
|I
|0
|Nobody
|DWL
|25
|0
|Y
|3
|After time threw away left side
|3
|15:00
|20-10
|1
|10
|OKST 25
|C
|8
|M.Ateman
|SIL
|8
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Comeback left side
|3
|14:42
|20-10
|2
|2
|OKST 33
|C
|17
|J.Washington
|SWR
|12
|5
|Y
|4
|Out route from far hash
|3
|14:30
|20-10
|1
|10
|50
|I
|0
|J.Hill
|SM
|5
|0
|Y
|4
|Off target RB option route
|3
|13:58
|20-10
|3
|17
|OKST 43
|IN
|0
|J.Hill
|SM
|-1
|0
|Y
|3
|RB screen into traffic picked off
|3
|11:48
|27-10
|1
|10
|OKST 22
|C
|13
|M.Ateman
|SWL
|13
|0
|Y
|4
|High out route from far hash
|3
|10:42
|27-10
|1
|10
|OKST 45
|I
|0
|Nobody
|DWL
|18
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Threw away left side due to pressure
|3
|10:33
|27-10
|2
|10
|OKST 45
|C
|27
|M.Ateman
|SWL
|11
|16
|Y
|Y
|4
|Out route to left
|3
|10:02
|27-10
|2
|7
|TCU 25
|C
|12
|M.Ateman
|SWL
|11
|1
|Y
|Y
|4
|Out route to left
|3
|8:46
|27-10
|2
|11
|TCU 14
|C
|14
|D.Stoner
|DIR
|19
|-5
|Y
|Y
|4
|Extends play right for EZ TD pass
|3
|4:34
|34-17
|1
|10
|OKST 25
|C
|21
|J.McCleskey
|DM
|20
|1
|Y
|Y
|3
|Nice post throw MOF
|4
|11:59
|37-17
|1
|10
|OKST 21
|C
|14
|J.Washington
|SIR
|11
|3
|Y
|4
|Comeback to right
|4
|11:47
|37-17
|1
|10
|OKST 35
|I
|0
|D.Stoner
|SIR
|0
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Underneath crosser dropped
|4
|11:41
|37-17
|2
|10
|OKST 35
|I
|0
|J.McCleskey
|DM
|25
|0
|Y
|Y
|3
|Just out of reach MOF
|4
|11:36
|37-17
|3
|10
|OKST 35
|C
|13
|J.Washington
|SM
|13
|0
|Y
|3
|Square in MOF
|4
|10:06
|37-17
|1
|10
|TCU 14
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|SIL
|12
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Interceptable on post
|4
|10:01
|37-17
|2
|10
|TCU 14
|C
|13
|J.Hill
|SM
|-2
|15
|Y
|4
|Shovel pass to RB
|4
|7:21
|37-24
|1
|25
|OKST 18
|I
|0
|Nobody
|SWR
|14
|0
|Y
|3
|Flushed right and threw away
|4
|7:13
|37-24
|2
|25
|OKST 18
|C
|13
|D.Stoner
|SIR
|13
|0
|Y
|3
|Avoided sack found WR to right
|4
|6:44
|37-24
|3
|7
|OKST 36
|C
|12
|D.Stoner
|SM
|11
|1
|Y
|5
|Little high on crosser but caught
|4
|6:31
|37-24
|1
|10
|OKST 48
|C
|29
|M.Ateman
|SIL
|9
|20
|Y
|3
|Curl route left side
|4
|4:27
|37-24
|1
|10
|TCU 47
|C
|10
|J.Hill
|SIR
|-4
|14
|Y
|4
|Check down to RB screen right
|4
|4:11
|37-24
|1
|10
|TCU 37
|C
|34
|J.McCleskey
|DWR
|28
|6
|Y
|4
|Wheel route right side
|4
|3:44
|37-24
|1
|Goal
|TCU 3
|I
|0
|J.McCleskey
|SM
|4
|0
|Y
|5
|Quick slant MOF
|4
|2:32
|44-31
|1
|10
|OKST 23
|I
|0
|J.McCleskey
|SWR
|12
|0
|Y
|3
|Avoided rush threw away right
|4
|2:27
|44-31
|2
|10
|OKST 23
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DWR
|22
|0
|Y
|3
|Right sideline throw behind WR
|4
|2:22
|44-31
|3
|10
|OKST 23
|C
|9
|J.McCleskey
|SIR
|4
|5
|Y
|3
|Sit down right side
|4
|2:00
|44-31
|4
|1
|OKST 32
|IN
|0
|Nobody
|SM
|1
|0
|Y
|4
|Hit from behind short INT