Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 4 – Texas Christian)

We have plenty of slow time to fill before the Pittsburgh Steelers start their 2018 training camp in Latrobe and in order to attempt to do so, I am putting together a series of posts dedicated to contextualizing all of the pass attempts made during the 2017 season at Oklahoma State by rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph. This series of posts will be by game and include all pass attempts being charted in a table with each play linked to the video for you to watch.

The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Rudolph used shotgun and play-action on a play.

This series of posts will continue now with Rudolph’s fourth game of 2017 against Texas Christian in which he completed 22 of 41 pass attempts for 398 yards and 2 touchdowns with 2 interceptions in that 44-31 home loss.

As far as Rudolph’s deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) against Texas Christian, he was 4-of-14 for 155 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. Its worth noting, however, that three of those deep pass incompletions were throwaways. Of Rudolph’s 41 total pass attempts against Texas Christian, one was dropped. Additionally, two registered attempts and completions came on a shovel passes to a running back.

5 of Rudolph’s 41 pass attempts against Texas Christian included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a screen, shovel pass, or him being hit from behind and 4 were caught and 1 was intercepted. Those 4 completions resulted in 32 yards being gained.

As for Rudolph’s third down pass attempts against Texas Christian, he was 3-of-7 with five of those attempts being thrown either at the chains or beyond. 2 of his 3 third down completions moved the chains and one attempt, a short dump-off to a running back, was intercepted.

Inside the red zone against Texas Christian, Rudolph was 2-of-6 passing for 27 yards and a touchdown. One of those attempts was inteceptable.

145 of Rudolph’s passing yards against Texas Christian came after the catch.

Rudolph played from behind the entire game against Texas Christian.

When I am finished with this series of game posts, I will have one final posts that recaps all of Rudolph’s 2017 pass attempts by situation.

Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 1 – Tulsa)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 2 – South Alabama)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 3 – Pittsburgh)

Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 4 – Texas Christian)

QRT TME SCR DWN DST LOS RES YDS TRG DIR DST YAC SG PA RSH CONTEXT
1 8:38 3-0 3 11 OKST 35 I 0 M.Ateman DIL 43 0 Y 3 Go route deep left too far
1 2:40 6-0 1 10 OKST 10 C 4 J.Hill SM -1 5 Y 4 Shovel pass to RB
1 2:27 6-0 2 6 OKST 14 C 86 J.Washington DIR 49 37 Y Y 4 Deep seem TD on money
2 14:11 13-7 2 7 OKST 28 C 5 J.Washington SWR -1 6 Y 4 WR screen right side
2 13:20 13-7 1 10 OKST 36 C 18 J.Washington SIR 10 8 Y Y 4 Quick slant right side
2 12:33 13-7 2 8 TCU 44 I 0 Nobody DWR 20 0 Y Y 4 Flushed out to left and threw away
2 12:09 13-7 1 10 TCU 34 I 0 J.Hill DM 18 0 Y Y 4 Too long to RB up MOF tight coverage
2 7:15 20-7 1 10 OKST 25 C 15 J.McCleskey SM 10 5 Y Y 4 Crosser MOF
2 6:36 20-7 1 10 TCU 44 C 11 M.Ateman SIL 9 2 Y Y 4 Curl route left side
2 5:49 20-7 2 6 TCU 29 I 0 Nobody DWR 17 0 Y Y 4 Flushed out threw away right
2 5:13 20-7 1 10 TCU 14 I 0 T.Wallace SIR 14 0 Y Y 4 Off fingertips skinny post
2 4:54 20-7 3 8 TCU 12 I 0 M.Ateman DWL 18 0 Y 4 Fade to left in EZ too high
2 3:00 20-10 2 14 OKST 20 I 0 M.Ateman DIL 46 0 Y 4 Deep seem nice throw broken up
2 2:52 20-10 3 14 OKST 20 I 0 Nobody DWL 25 0 Y 3 After time threw away left side
3 15:00 20-10 1 10 OKST 25 C 8 M.Ateman SIL 8 0 Y Y 4 Comeback left side
3 14:42 20-10 2 2 OKST 33 C 17 J.Washington SWR 12 5 Y 4 Out route from far hash
3 14:30 20-10 1 10 50 I 0 J.Hill SM 5 0 Y 4 Off target RB option route
3 13:58 20-10 3 17 OKST 43 IN 0 J.Hill SM -1 0 Y 3 RB screen into traffic picked off
3 11:48 27-10 1 10 OKST 22 C 13 M.Ateman SWL 13 0 Y 4 High out route from far hash
3 10:42 27-10 1 10 OKST 45 I 0 Nobody DWL 18 0 Y Y 4 Threw away left side due to pressure
3 10:33 27-10 2 10 OKST 45 C 27 M.Ateman SWL 11 16 Y Y 4 Out route to left
3 10:02 27-10 2 7 TCU 25 C 12 M.Ateman SWL 11 1 Y Y 4 Out route to left
3 8:46 27-10 2 11 TCU 14 C 14 D.Stoner DIR 19 -5 Y Y 4 Extends play right for EZ TD pass
3 4:34 34-17 1 10 OKST 25 C 21 J.McCleskey DM 20 1 Y Y 3 Nice post throw MOF
4 11:59 37-17 1 10 OKST 21 C 14 J.Washington SIR 11 3 Y 4 Comeback to right
4 11:47 37-17 1 10 OKST 35 I 0 D.Stoner SIR 0 0 Y Y 4 Underneath crosser dropped
4 11:41 37-17 2 10 OKST 35 I 0 J.McCleskey DM 25 0 Y Y 3 Just out of reach MOF
4 11:36 37-17 3 10 OKST 35 C 13 J.Washington SM 13 0 Y 3 Square in MOF
4 10:06 37-17 1 10 TCU 14 I 0 M.Ateman SIL 12 0 Y Y 4 Interceptable on post
4 10:01 37-17 2 10 TCU 14 C 13 J.Hill SM -2 15 Y 4 Shovel pass to RB
4 7:21 37-24 1 25 OKST 18 I 0 Nobody SWR 14 0 Y 3 Flushed right and threw away
4 7:13 37-24 2 25 OKST 18 C 13 D.Stoner SIR 13 0 Y 3 Avoided sack found WR to right
4 6:44 37-24 3 7 OKST 36 C 12 D.Stoner SM 11 1 Y 5 Little high on crosser but caught
4 6:31 37-24 1 10 OKST 48 C 29 M.Ateman SIL 9 20 Y 3 Curl route left side
4 4:27 37-24 1 10 TCU 47 C 10 J.Hill SIR -4 14 Y 4 Check down to RB screen right
4 4:11 37-24 1 10 TCU 37 C 34 J.McCleskey DWR 28 6 Y 4 Wheel route right side
4 3:44 37-24 1 Goal TCU 3 I 0 J.McCleskey SM 4 0 Y 5 Quick slant MOF
4 2:32 44-31 1 10 OKST 23 I 0 J.McCleskey SWR 12 0 Y 3 Avoided rush threw away right
4 2:27 44-31 2 10 OKST 23 I 0 J.Washington DWR 22 0 Y 3 Right sideline throw behind WR
4 2:22 44-31 3 10 OKST 23 C 9 J.McCleskey SIR 4 5 Y 3 Sit down right side
4 2:00 44-31 4 1 OKST 32 IN 0 Nobody SM 1 0 Y 4 Hit from behind short INT

