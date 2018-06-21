Article

Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 5 – Texas Tech)

We have plenty of slow time to fill before the Pittsburgh Steelers start their 2018 training camp in Latrobe and in order to attempt to do so, I am putting together a series of posts dedicated to contextualizing all of the pass attempts made during the 2017 season at Oklahoma State by rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph. This series of posts will be by game and include all pass attempts being charted in a table with each play linked to the video for you to watch.

The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Rudolph used shotgun and play-action on a play.

This series of posts will continue now with Rudolph’s fourth game of 2017 against Texas Tech in which he completed 27 of 38 pass attempts for 376 yards and 3 touchdowns with 1 interception in that 41-34 road win. One of his incompleted throws was tipped and very interceptable.

As far as Rudolph’s deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) against Texas Tech, he was 7-of-8 for 17855 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Its worth noting, however, that his lone deep pass incompletions was a great pass that was dropped. Of Rudolph’s 38 total pass attempts against Texas Tech, two in total were dropped and one other incompletion was him just throwing the football away. Additionally, one registered attempt and completion came on an end-around play that included Rudolph merely flipping the football to the wide receiver instead of handing it off.

3 of Rudolph’s 38 pass attempts against Texas Tech included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a screen or end-around play. Those 3 completions resulted in 24 yards being gained.

As for Rudolph’s third down pass attempts against Texas Tech, he was 6-of-7 with six of those attempts being thrown either at the chains or beyond. All 6 of his third down completions moved the chains.

Inside the red zone against Texas Tech, Rudolph was 5-of-10 passing for 45 yards with 3 touchdowns and an interception.

100 of Rudolph’s passing yards against Texas Tech came after the catch. His average intended air yards was 10.95 and his average completed air yards was 10.41

When I am finished with this series of game posts, I will have one final posts that recaps all of Rudolph’s 2017 pass attempts by situation.

Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 4 – Texas Tech)

QRT TME SCR DWN DST LOS RES YDS TRG DIR DST YAC SG PA RSH CONTEXT
1 12:42 0-0 2 5 OKST 37 C 21 J.McCleskey SM 10 11 Y Y 5 Steps up fires strike MOF
1 11:58 0-0 1 10 TTU 24 C 9 J.Washington SWR 8 1 Y 3 Quick out route right
1 11:22 0-0 1 10 TTU 14 C 14 J.Washington SIR 14 0 Y Y 3 Quick slant to right for TD
1 9:26 7-0 1 10 OKST 30 C 37 K.Brown DM 19 18 Y Y 3 Seem shot to right
1 9:12 7-0 1 10 TTU 33 C 9 J.Washington SWR 8 1 Y 3 Quick out route right
1 8:00 7-0 2 9 TTU 19 IN 0 J.McCleskey SWR 14 0 Y 4 Overthrew out route right for pick 6
1 7:17 7-7 2 8 OKST 36 C 11 J.Washington SWR 12 -1 Y Y 4 Quick out route right
1 6:04 7-7 3 6 TTU 49 C 9 J.Washington SIR 7 2 Y 4 Quick slant just past sticks
1 5:54 7-7 1 10 TTU 40 C 21 D.Stoner SM 10 11 Y Y 3 Square in from left MOF
1 5:25 7-7 1 10 TTU 19 I 0 J.Washington SWR 7 0 Y 3 Flushed out INC right sideline
1 5:16 7-7 2 10 TTU 19 C 10 J.Washington SM 4 6 Y 5 Quick slant from left
1 4:22 7-7 2 G TTU 6 I 0 C.Lacy SM 10 0 Y Y 4 Quick post PI?
2 13:57 7-14 2 8 OKST 27 C 10 J.McCleskey SWL -1 11 Y Y 4 WR screen left
2 13:26 7-14 2 6 OKST 41 C 7 C.Lacy SWL 6 1 Y 3 High left sideline pass
2 13:04 7-14 1 10 OKST 48 C 2 J.McCleskey SWL -1 3 Y Y 3 WR screen left
2 12:36 7-14 2 8 50 C 30 J.Washington DM 19 11 Y Y 4 Steps up strike to post MOF
2 10:39 7-14 3 10 TTU 20 C 11 M.Ateman SWL 11 0 Y 4 Quick out left
2 9:51 7-14 2 G TTU 5 C 5 J.Hill SIR 8 -3 Y 5 Forced out right TD in EZ
2 6:45 14-14 2 10 OKST 12 C 30 M.Ateman DWL 29 1 Y Y 4 Avoids pressure long left side
2 4:53 14-14 3 2 TTU 17 C 12 M.Ateman SIL 12 0 Y Y 4 Quick slant left
2 4:02 14-14 2 G TTU 4 I 0 M.Ateman SWL 7 0 Y 4 Back shoulder in EZ
2 3:58 14-14 3 G TTU 4 C 4 J.McCleskey SWR 9 -5 Y 5 Flushed right found open WR TD
3 15:00 21-17 1 10 OKST 25 I 0 J.Washington DWR 45 0 Y Y 4 Deep pass right side dropped
3 14:35 21-17 1 10 OKST 35 C 19 M.Ateman DM 16 3 Y Y 5 Bit high but caught MOF
3 14:20 21-17 1 10 TTU 46 I 0 J.McCleskey SIL 7 0 Y 3 Tipped interceptable on sitdown route
3 11:12 28-17 1 G TTU 9 I 0 J.Washington SM 11 0 Y Y 3 Quick slant behind WR in EZ
3 5:46 31-20 2 2 OKST 33 I 0 C.Lacy SWL 9 0 Y Y 5 Short hopped left sideline
3 5:05 31-20 1 10 TTU 31 C 12 T.Johnson SM -3 15 Y 3 Flipped forward end around
4 13:12 34-27 2 9 OKST 16 I 0 J.Hill SM 15 0 Y Y 4 Low to RB up right seem
4 13:06 34-27 3 9 OKST 16 I 0 T.Johnson SWR 5 0 Y 4 Out route right side dropped
4 9:56 34-34 1 10 OKST 25 C 16 M.Ateman DM 16 0 Y Y 3 In-breaking route MOF
4 9:10 34-34 2 7 OKST 44 I 0 Nobody SWR 15 0 Y Y 4 Flushed right threw away
4 9:01 34-34 3 7 OKST 44 C 20 J.Washington DM 20 0 Y 3 Post om money in traffic
4 8:44 34-34 1 10 TTU 36 C 2 J.Hill SWR 2 0 Y Y 2 Dump-off to RB right side
4 9:01 34-34 2 8 TTU 34 C 11 J.McCleskey SM 9 2 Y 6 Square in from right MOF
4 3:21 34-34 1 10 OKST 21 C 3 K.Brown SIR 0 3 Y 4 Dump-off to hback
4 2:23 34-34 3 5 OKST 26 C 26 M.Ateman DIL 23 3 Y 4 Jump ball left side
4 1:58 34-34 1 10 TTU 48 C 15 J.Washington SIR 9 6 Y Y 4 Farside comeback right

