Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 5 – Texas Tech)

We have plenty of slow time to fill before the Pittsburgh Steelers start their 2018 training camp in Latrobe and in order to attempt to do so, I am putting together a series of posts dedicated to contextualizing all of the pass attempts made during the 2017 season at Oklahoma State by rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph. This series of posts will be by game and include all pass attempts being charted in a table with each play linked to the video for you to watch.

The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Rudolph used shotgun and play-action on a play.

This series of posts will continue now with Rudolph’s fourth game of 2017 against Texas Tech in which he completed 27 of 38 pass attempts for 376 yards and 3 touchdowns with 1 interception in that 41-34 road win. One of his incompleted throws was tipped and very interceptable.

As far as Rudolph’s deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) against Texas Tech, he was 7-of-8 for 17855 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Its worth noting, however, that his lone deep pass incompletions was a great pass that was dropped. Of Rudolph’s 38 total pass attempts against Texas Tech, two in total were dropped and one other incompletion was him just throwing the football away. Additionally, one registered attempt and completion came on an end-around play that included Rudolph merely flipping the football to the wide receiver instead of handing it off.

3 of Rudolph’s 38 pass attempts against Texas Tech included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a screen or end-around play. Those 3 completions resulted in 24 yards being gained.

As for Rudolph’s third down pass attempts against Texas Tech, he was 6-of-7 with six of those attempts being thrown either at the chains or beyond. All 6 of his third down completions moved the chains.

Inside the red zone against Texas Tech, Rudolph was 5-of-10 passing for 45 yards with 3 touchdowns and an interception.

100 of Rudolph’s passing yards against Texas Tech came after the catch. His average intended air yards was 10.95 and his average completed air yards was 10.41

When I am finished with this series of game posts, I will have one final posts that recaps all of Rudolph’s 2017 pass attempts by situation.

Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 4 – Texas Tech)