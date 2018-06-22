Article

Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 7 – Baylor)

We have plenty of slow time to fill before the Pittsburgh Steelers start their 2018 training camp in Latrobe and in order to attempt to do so, I am putting together a series of posts dedicated to contextualizing all of the pass attempts made during the 2017 season at Oklahoma State by rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph. This series of posts will be by game and include all pass attempts being charted in a table with each play linked to the video for you to watch.

The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Rudolph used shotgun and play-action on a play.

This series of posts will continue now with Rudolph’s fifth game of 2017 against Baylor in which he completed 19 of 31 pass attempts for 459 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interception in that 59-16 home win.

As far as Rudolph’s deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) against Baylor, he was 5-of-13 for 207 yards with 1 touchdown and no interceptions. Of Rudolph’s 31 total pass attempts against Baylor, one was dropped and four others were interceptable.

4 of Rudolph’s 31 pass attempts against Baylor included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a wide receiver screen pass. Those 4 completions resulted in 34 yards being gained.

As for Rudolph’s third down pass attempts against Baylor, he was 2-of-3 with all three of those attempts being thrown either at the chains or beyond. His two third down completions moved the chains.

Inside the red zone against Baylor, Rudolph was 0-of-2 passing.

192 of Rudolph’s passing yards against Baylor came after the catch. His average intended air yards was 16.65 and his average completed air yards was 14.47.

When I am finished with this series of game posts, I will have one final posts that recaps all of Rudolph’s 2017 pass attempts by situation.

Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 7 – Baylor)

QRT TME SCR DWN DST LOS RES YDS TRG DIR DST YAC SG PA RSH CONTEXT
1 8:19 7-0 1 10 OKST 23 C 14 J.McCleskey SWL -3 17 Y 4 WR screen left
1 7:59 7-0 1 10 BAY 48 I 0 J.Washington SIR 10 0 Y Y 4 High comeback right dropped
1 7:17 7-0 3 11 BAY 49 I 0 M.Ateman DWL 24 0 Y 3 Overthrow open WR left sideline
1 4:48 7-0 1 10 OKST 48 I 0 J.Washington DM 16 0 Y Y 5 Off target MOF interceptable
1 3:15 7-0 2 7 BAY 38 C 38 M.Ateman SWL 12 26 Y 4 Out route far hash TD
1 0:57 7-0 1 10 OKST 20 C -2 J.McCleskey SIL -2 0 Y 4 WR screen left
1 0:23 7-7 2 12 OKST 18 C 17 T.Johnson SM 8 9 Y Y 3 Quick slant from left MOF
1 0:12 7-7 1 10 OKST 35 C 45 J.Washington DWR 45 0 Y Y 3 Deep to open WR right sideline
2 15:00 7-7 1 10 BAY 20 I 0 J.Washington SIR 0 0 Y Y 4 Low WR screen right tight coverage
2 14:56 7-7 2 15 BAY 25 I 0 C.Lacy DM 17 0 Y 3 Dig route MOF interceptable
2 14:49 7-7 3 15 BAY 25 C 25 J.McCleskey DIL 24 1 Y 5 Long seam TD left
2 7:32 21-10 1 10 OKST 19 C 8 M.Ateman SIL 7 1 Y Y 4 High curl left side
2 7:11 21-10 2 2 OKST 27 C 33 M.Ateman SIL 9 24 Y Y 4 Quick slant left
2 6:01 21-10 2 11 BAY 41 I 0 T.Johnson DWL 24 0 Y 4 Lobbed over top left sideline
2 5:54 21-10 3 11 BAY 41 C 40 M.Ateman DWL 30 10 Y 4 Deep go route left side
2 1:27 28-10 1 10 OKST 31 I 0 J.Washington DM 42 0 Y 4 Deep post pressure in face MOF incomplete
2 2:16 28-10 1 10 BAY 44 C 43 J.Washington DM 36 7 Y Y 5 Deep post MOF
3 14:52 35-10 1 10 OKST 20 C 54 J.Washington DIR 46 8 Y Y 4 Under-thrown deep right seam
3 11:47 35-13 1 10 OKST 25 C 12 J.Washington SWR 12 0 Y 4 Out route right far hash
3 11:02 35-13 2 10 OKST 37 C 12 J.McCleskey SIR 10 2 Y Y 6 Lofted pass right under pressure
3 10:49 35-13 1 10 OKST 49 I 0 C.Lacy DWL 37 0 Y 4 Deep left sideline underthrown
3 10:30 35-13 1 10 BAY 40 C 13 J.Washington SIR 12 1 Y Y 4 Quick slant from right
3 10:19 35-13 1 10 BAY 27 I 0 J.Washington DWR 28 0 Y 4 Deep right side in EZ interceptable
3 10:13 35-13 2 10 BAY 27 I 0 T.Wallace SIR 9 0 Y Y 4 Comeback high to right off hands
3 6:56 38-16 1 10 OKST 25 C 7 J.Hill SIR 1 6 Y Y 4 Swing pass right to RB
3 6:36 38-16 2 3 OKST 32 C 68 J.Washington SIR 13 55 Y Y 4 Quick slant from right TD
3 3:53 45-16 2 9 OKST 37 C 13 T.Johnson SIL -1 14 Y 4 Quick WR screen left
3 2:56 45-16 1 10 BAY 36 C 10 C.Lacy SIL 10 0 Y Y 4 Curl left side
3 2:27 45-16 1 10 BAY 26 C 9 T.Johnson SIL -2 11 Y Y 4 Quick WR screen left
3 2:22 45-16 2 1 BAY 17 I 0 T.Wallace DM 19 0 Y 5 MOF EZ throw interceptable
3 1:44 45-16 1 10 BAY 12 I 0 M.Ateman SWL 15 0 Y 5 EZ fade left nice breakup

