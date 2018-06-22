Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 7 – Baylor)

We have plenty of slow time to fill before the Pittsburgh Steelers start their 2018 training camp in Latrobe and in order to attempt to do so, I am putting together a series of posts dedicated to contextualizing all of the pass attempts made during the 2017 season at Oklahoma State by rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph. This series of posts will be by game and include all pass attempts being charted in a table with each play linked to the video for you to watch.

The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Rudolph used shotgun and play-action on a play.

This series of posts will continue now with Rudolph’s fifth game of 2017 against Baylor in which he completed 19 of 31 pass attempts for 459 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interception in that 59-16 home win.

As far as Rudolph’s deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) against Baylor, he was 5-of-13 for 207 yards with 1 touchdown and no interceptions. Of Rudolph’s 31 total pass attempts against Baylor, one was dropped and four others were interceptable.

4 of Rudolph’s 31 pass attempts against Baylor included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a wide receiver screen pass. Those 4 completions resulted in 34 yards being gained.

As for Rudolph’s third down pass attempts against Baylor, he was 2-of-3 with all three of those attempts being thrown either at the chains or beyond. His two third down completions moved the chains.

Inside the red zone against Baylor, Rudolph was 0-of-2 passing.

192 of Rudolph’s passing yards against Baylor came after the catch. His average intended air yards was 16.65 and his average completed air yards was 14.47.

When I am finished with this series of game posts, I will have one final posts that recaps all of Rudolph’s 2017 pass attempts by situation.

