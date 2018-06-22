Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 7 – Baylor)

We have plenty of slow time to fill before the Pittsburgh Steelers start their 2018 training camp in Latrobe and in order to attempt to do so, I am putting together a series of posts dedicated to contextualizing all of the pass attempts made during the 2017 season at Oklahoma State by rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph. This series of posts will be by game and include all pass attempts being charted in a table with each play linked to the video for you to watch.
The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Rudolph used shotgun and play-action on a play.
This series of posts will continue now with Rudolph’s fifth game of 2017 against Baylor in which he completed 19 of 31 pass attempts for 459 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interception in that 59-16 home win.
As far as Rudolph’s deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) against Baylor, he was 5-of-13 for 207 yards with 1 touchdown and no interceptions. Of Rudolph’s 31 total pass attempts against Baylor, one was dropped and four others were interceptable.
4 of Rudolph’s 31 pass attempts against Baylor included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a wide receiver screen pass. Those 4 completions resulted in 34 yards being gained.
As for Rudolph’s third down pass attempts against Baylor, he was 2-of-3 with all three of those attempts being thrown either at the chains or beyond. His two third down completions moved the chains.
Inside the red zone against Baylor, Rudolph was 0-of-2 passing.
192 of Rudolph’s passing yards against Baylor came after the catch. His average intended air yards was 16.65 and his average completed air yards was 14.47.
When I am finished with this series of game posts, I will have one final posts that recaps all of Rudolph’s 2017 pass attempts by situation.
Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 7 – Baylor)
|QRT
|TME
|SCR
|DWN
|DST
|LOS
|RES
|YDS
|TRG
|DIR
|DST
|YAC
|SG
|PA
|RSH
|CONTEXT
|1
|8:19
|7-0
|1
|10
|OKST 23
|C
|14
|J.McCleskey
|SWL
|-3
|17
|Y
|4
|WR screen left
|1
|7:59
|7-0
|1
|10
|BAY 48
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|SIR
|10
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|High comeback right dropped
|1
|7:17
|7-0
|3
|11
|BAY 49
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|DWL
|24
|0
|Y
|3
|Overthrow open WR left sideline
|1
|4:48
|7-0
|1
|10
|OKST 48
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DM
|16
|0
|Y
|Y
|5
|Off target MOF interceptable
|1
|3:15
|7-0
|2
|7
|BAY 38
|C
|38
|M.Ateman
|SWL
|12
|26
|Y
|4
|Out route far hash TD
|1
|0:57
|7-0
|1
|10
|OKST 20
|C
|-2
|J.McCleskey
|SIL
|-2
|0
|Y
|4
|WR screen left
|1
|0:23
|7-7
|2
|12
|OKST 18
|C
|17
|T.Johnson
|SM
|8
|9
|Y
|Y
|3
|Quick slant from left MOF
|1
|0:12
|7-7
|1
|10
|OKST 35
|C
|45
|J.Washington
|DWR
|45
|0
|Y
|Y
|3
|Deep to open WR right sideline
|2
|15:00
|7-7
|1
|10
|BAY 20
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|SIR
|0
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Low WR screen right tight coverage
|2
|14:56
|7-7
|2
|15
|BAY 25
|I
|0
|C.Lacy
|DM
|17
|0
|Y
|3
|Dig route MOF interceptable
|2
|14:49
|7-7
|3
|15
|BAY 25
|C
|25
|J.McCleskey
|DIL
|24
|1
|Y
|5
|Long seam TD left
|2
|7:32
|21-10
|1
|10
|OKST 19
|C
|8
|M.Ateman
|SIL
|7
|1
|Y
|Y
|4
|High curl left side
|2
|7:11
|21-10
|2
|2
|OKST 27
|C
|33
|M.Ateman
|SIL
|9
|24
|Y
|Y
|4
|Quick slant left
|2
|6:01
|21-10
|2
|11
|BAY 41
|I
|0
|T.Johnson
|DWL
|24
|0
|Y
|4
|Lobbed over top left sideline
|2
|5:54
|21-10
|3
|11
|BAY 41
|C
|40
|M.Ateman
|DWL
|30
|10
|Y
|4
|Deep go route left side
|2
|1:27
|28-10
|1
|10
|OKST 31
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DM
|42
|0
|Y
|4
|Deep post pressure in face MOF incomplete
|2
|2:16
|28-10
|1
|10
|BAY 44
|C
|43
|J.Washington
|DM
|36
|7
|Y
|Y
|5
|Deep post MOF
|3
|14:52
|35-10
|1
|10
|OKST 20
|C
|54
|J.Washington
|DIR
|46
|8
|Y
|Y
|4
|Under-thrown deep right seam
|3
|11:47
|35-13
|1
|10
|OKST 25
|C
|12
|J.Washington
|SWR
|12
|0
|Y
|4
|Out route right far hash
|3
|11:02
|35-13
|2
|10
|OKST 37
|C
|12
|J.McCleskey
|SIR
|10
|2
|Y
|Y
|6
|Lofted pass right under pressure
|3
|10:49
|35-13
|1
|10
|OKST 49
|I
|0
|C.Lacy
|DWL
|37
|0
|Y
|4
|Deep left sideline underthrown
|3
|10:30
|35-13
|1
|10
|BAY 40
|C
|13
|J.Washington
|SIR
|12
|1
|Y
|Y
|4
|Quick slant from right
|3
|10:19
|35-13
|1
|10
|BAY 27
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DWR
|28
|0
|Y
|4
|Deep right side in EZ interceptable
|3
|10:13
|35-13
|2
|10
|BAY 27
|I
|0
|T.Wallace
|SIR
|9
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Comeback high to right off hands
|3
|6:56
|38-16
|1
|10
|OKST 25
|C
|7
|J.Hill
|SIR
|1
|6
|Y
|Y
|4
|Swing pass right to RB
|3
|6:36
|38-16
|2
|3
|OKST 32
|C
|68
|J.Washington
|SIR
|13
|55
|Y
|Y
|4
|Quick slant from right TD
|3
|3:53
|45-16
|2
|9
|OKST 37
|C
|13
|T.Johnson
|SIL
|-1
|14
|Y
|4
|Quick WR screen left
|3
|2:56
|45-16
|1
|10
|BAY 36
|C
|10
|C.Lacy
|SIL
|10
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Curl left side
|3
|2:27
|45-16
|1
|10
|BAY 26
|C
|9
|T.Johnson
|SIL
|-2
|11
|Y
|Y
|4
|Quick WR screen left
|3
|2:22
|45-16
|2
|1
|BAY 17
|I
|0
|T.Wallace
|DM
|19
|0
|Y
|5
|MOF EZ throw interceptable
|3
|1:44
|45-16
|1
|10
|BAY 12
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|SWL
|15
|0
|Y
|5
|EZ fade left nice breakup