Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 8 – Texas)

We have plenty of slow time to fill before the Pittsburgh Steelers start their 2018 training camp in Latrobe and in order to attempt to do so, I am putting together a series of posts dedicated to contextualizing all of the pass attempts made during the 2017 season at Oklahoma State by rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph. This series of posts will be by game and include all pass attempts being charted in a table with each play linked to the video for you to watch.

The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Rudolph used shotgun and play-action on a play.

This series of posts will continue now with Rudolph’s seventh game of 2017 against Texas in which he completed 25 of 38 pass attempts for 282 yards with no touchdowns and no interception in that 13-10 road overtime win.

As far as Rudolph’s deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) against Texas, he was 4-of-9 for 138 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Its worth noting, however, that he had a deep potential touchdown pass dropped. Additionally, one incompletion was a Hail Mary and another deep pass late in the game was interceptable. Of Rudolph’s 38 total pass attempts against Texas, three in total were dropped. Additionally, two registered attempts and completions came on end-around plays that included Rudolph merely flipping the football to the wide receiver instead of handing it off.

8 of Rudolph’s 38 pass attempts against Texas included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a screen or end-around play. 7 of those 8 passes were completions that resulted in 22 yards being gained. His lone completion was merely a throwaway to avoid a sack. 5 other attempts and completions were right at the original line of scrimmage and those totaled 33 yards in gains. In total, Rudolph had 13 pass attempts against Texas that never flew in the air past the original line of scrimmage.

As for Rudolph’s third down pass attempts against Texas, he was 1-of-8 with all eight of those attempts being thrown either at the chains or beyond. His lone third down completion against Texas moved the chains. Two of these incompletions were dropped and one of those likely would have resulted in a touchdown. One other incompletion was interceptable.

Inside the red zone against Texas, Rudolph was 1-of-3 passing for 10 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions and one was dropped.

136 of Rudolph’s passing yards against Texas came after the catch. His average intended air yards was 9.82 and his average completed air yards was 5.21.

When I am finished with this series of game posts, I will have one final posts that recaps all of Rudolph’s 2017 pass attempts by situation.

