Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 9 – West Virginia)

We have plenty of slow time to fill before the Pittsburgh Steelers start their 2018 training camp in Latrobe and in order to attempt to do so, I am putting together a series of posts dedicated to contextualizing all of the pass attempts made during the 2017 season at Oklahoma State by rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph. This series of posts will be by game and include all pass attempts being charted in a table with each play linked to the video for you to watch.

The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Rudolph used shotgun and play-action on a play.

This series of posts will continue now with Rudolph’s eighth game of 2017 against West Virginia in which he completed 20 of 34 pass attempts for 216 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception in that 50-39 road win.

As far as Rudolph’s deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) against West Virginia, he was 1-of-5 for 19 yards with one touchdowns and no interceptions. It’s worth noting, however, that two of his deep incompetitions were interceptable and that one other was tipped in the second level. Of Rudolph’s 34 total pass attempts against West Virginia, just one was dropped and that came on a third down attempt that would have moved the chains. Additionally, one registered attempt and incompletion came on a shovel pass to a running back on a third down.

6 of Rudolph’s 34 pass attempts against West Virginia included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a screen play or shovel pass. 4 of those 6 passes were completions that resulted in 22 yards being gained. His lone completion was merely a throwaway to avoid a sack. 5 other attempts and completions were right at the original line of scrimmage and those totaled 21 yards in gains. In total, Rudolph had 7 pass attempts against West Virginia that never flew in the air past the original line of scrimmage.

As for Rudolph’s third down pass attempts against West Virginia, he was 5-of-10 with only 4 of those attempts being thrown either at the chains or beyond. His five third down completions against West Virginia all moved the chains and two resulted in touchdowns. As previously mentioned, one of those third down incompletions was dropped.

Inside the red zone against West Virginia, Rudolph was 3-of-6 passing for 38 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions.

96 of Rudolph’s passing yards against West Virginia came after the catch. His average intended air yards was 8.47 and his average completed air yards was 6.50.

When I am finished with this series of game posts, I will have one final posts that recaps all of Rudolph’s 2017 pass attempts by situation.

