Contextualizing The 2017 Pass Coverage Targets Of Jon Bostic With Colts – Part One

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran inside linebacker Jon Bostic to a two-year free agent contract in March and since then there’s been quite a bit of discussion about his coverage ability and how he’ll ultimately be used on defense in 2018. In order to give you a better idea as to how Bostic is in coverage, Alex Kozora and I will attempt to contextualize every play he was targeted in coverage during the 2017 regular season with the Indianapolis Colts.

As a starting point for this exercise, we have used the target data that Pro Football Focus compiled for Bostic last season with the Colts. That data states that Bostic was targeted 51 times in total and that he allowed 41 completions for 412 yards and 3 touchdowns.

As part of this contextualization exercise, we will divide the targets up into two separate posts and that means in this post we will focus in on the first 25 times Bostic was targeted in pass coverage during the 2017 season and through the first five games. On those 25 targets, Bostic was charged by PFF with allowing 22 completions for 248 yards and 2 touchdowns.

All 25 of those plays are charted for you in the table below the video of the plays. The table also includes a contextualization of each play in addition to the distance each pass was thrown in relation to the original line of scrimmage as well as yards after the catch that were gained.

Let the record show that 17 of these plays are deemed successful ones based on down and distance. Additionally, these 25 targets include a running back being thrown to 11 times, a tight end being thrown to 8 times and a wide receiver being thrown to 6 times. On three of these completed passes that Bostic was charged with allowing, the football was caught behind the original line of scrimmage.

We’ll have the final 26 alleged targets of Bostic in coverage contextualized for you in the coming days and Alex and I will discuss our findings more in-depth in a future podcast episode.