Contextualizing The 2017 Pass Coverage Targets Of Jon Bostic With Colts – Part Two

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran inside linebacker Jon Bostic to a two-year free agent contract in March and since then there’s been quite a bit of discussion about his coverage ability and how he’ll ultimately be used on defense in 2018. In order to give you a better idea as to how Bostic is in coverage, Alex Kozora and I have attempted to contextualize every play he was targeted in coverage during the 2017 regular season with the Indianapolis Colts.

As a starting point for this exercise, we used the target data that Pro Football Focus compiled for Bostic last season with the Colts. That data states that Bostic was targeted 51 times in total and that he allowed 41 completions for 412 yards and 3 touchdowns.

As part of this contextualization exercise, we divided the targets up into two separate posts and the first one focused on the first 25 times Bostic was targeted in pass coverage during the 2017 season and through the first five games. In this post, we focus on the final 26 times that Bostic was allegedly targeted during the 2017 regular season in games 6 through 15. On those 26 targets, Bostic was charged by PFF with allowing 21 completions for 153 yards and 1 touchdown.

All 26 of those plays are charted for you in the table below the video of the plays. The table also includes a contextualization of each play in addition to the distance each pass was thrown in relation to the original line of scrimmage as well as yards after the catch that were gained.

Let the record show that 15 of these plays are deemed successful ones based on down and distance. Additionally, these 26 targets include a running back being thrown to 10 times, a tight end being thrown to 10 times and a wide receiver being thrown to 6 times. On two of these completed passes that Bostic was charged with allowing, the football was caught behind the original line of scrimmage.