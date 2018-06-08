New Contract Details For Steelers T Bryce Harris, TE Ryan Malleck

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed two players to their 90-man roster this past week and now we have the details of the one-year contracts each signed.

Signed this past week were tackle Bryce Harris and tight end Ryan Malleck and both players received minimum salaries related to their credited seasons.

Harris, according to former NFL agent Joel Corry, signed a one-year, minimum salary benefit contract that totals out at $790,000. His salary cap number, however, will only be that of a player who has two credited seasons and thus $630,000. Harris’ cap charge, however, is high enough that it is now included within the team’s offseason Rule of 51. In short, the Steelers used up $75,000 in 2018 salary cap space by signing Harris as part of the displacement process.

As for Malleck, his one-year contract totals out at $480,000, according to Corry, as he’s yet to register a credited season since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Malleck’s salary isn’t large enough to impact the Steelers Rule of 51.

Now that the contracts of both Harris and Malleck have been registered with the NFLPA, the Steelers are listed as having $5,095,191 in available salary cap space for the 2018 season. The team, however, has still yet to come to terms with this year’s first-round draft pick, safety Terrell Edmunds. Once he is signed, his 2018 cap charge is expected to be roughly $1.945 million and should thus use up a little more than $1.315 million in available salary cap space.

In somewhat related news, Corry informs that Steelers tackle Jerald Hawkins does not have a split-salary clause in the third year of his contract and thus the team will not receive any salary cap relief now that he’s been placed on the Reserve/Injured list. In summation, Hawkins will count $762,622 against the Steelers salary cap in 2018.

Bryce Harris Contract

YEAR BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS ROSTER BONUS CAP CHARGE 2018 $790,000 $0 $0 $630,000

Ryan Malleck Contract