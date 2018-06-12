Report: Burnett, Dupree Open 2018 Minicamp Not Fully Healthy

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2018 mandatory minicamp got underway on Tuesday and according to the Pittsburgh-Tribune-Review, two defensive players, safety Morgan Burnett and outside linebacker Bud Dupree, both have injuries that are limiting their availability.

Burnett, who signed a three-year free agent contract with the Steelers back in March after spending the first eight seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, reportedly said he “was fine” on Tuesday after confirming he did not practice earlier in the day. For what it’s worth, Burnett missed four games last season as a member of the Packers due to hamstring and groin injuries.

As for Dupree, who had his fifth-year option picked up by the Steelers several weeks ago, he was reportedly limited to only participating in 7-on-7 drills Tuesday after claiming he had aggravated a shoulder injury during the final week of OTA practices. Dupree reportedly battled some sort of shoulder injury last year and it ultimately prevented him from playing in the regular season opener.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked to comment on the injury statuses of both Burnett and Dupree after Tuesday’s practice was over.

“Nothing newsworthy there, no,” Tomlin replied.

We’ll have to see what Wednesday and Thursday holds for Burnett and Dupree and it won’t be surprising if both remain sidelined to close out this year’s mandatory minicamp, which concludes on Thursday.