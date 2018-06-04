Report: Steelers Sign OT Bryce Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly signed OT Bryce Harris, according to this tweet from Pro Football Weekly’s Eric Edholm.

Harris, an NFL veteran, was a 2012 UDFA by the Atlanta Falcons. He’s been a journeymen for most of his career, spending time with the Jaguars, Dolphins, and 49ers. He most recently spent time with the New Orleans Saints, signed back during their playoff run after suffering injuries to their offensive line.

He’s made 4 career NFL starts and appeared in 37 games.

Pittsburgh likely lost Jerald Hawkins for the entire year after he suffered a torn quad muscle during last week’s practice. He recently underwent surgery.

The Steelers roster is at 90 players so the team will have to make a corresponding move to get Harris onto the roster. We’ll see if that move involves Hawkins or not.