Smith-Schuster, Heyward Spotted On Field During Steelers Tuesday OTA Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers third and final week of 2018 OTA practices are taking place this week and at least two of their top players who have already allegedly missed sessions, and presumably with injuries, appear to be making strides at getting themselves in participation mode.

According to a few pictures taken during the Steelers Tuesday OTA practice, the team’s seventh on-the-field session, by Chaz Palla of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and defensive end Cameron Heyward were both present doing some conditioning of some sorts.

As you can see in the pictures taken by Palla, neither Smith-Schuster nor Heyward were wearing jerseys so with that, it’s easy to speculate that both players aren’t quite ready to participate in practice just yet.

While the nature of what might be keeping both Smith-Schuster and Heyward sidelined during OTA practices so far isn’t really clear, the fact that each were spotted on the field should probably be viewed as a positive sign. After all, why else would Palla make it a point to tweet pictures of both players on Tuesday.

The Steelers 2018 mandatory minicamp will get underway next week in Pittsburgh and it will then be interesting to see if Smith-Schuster and Heyward will be allowed to start participating in practices then.