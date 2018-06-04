Steelers Last Week Of 2018 OTAs Begins With Annual Trip To Dave & Busters

This week will be the final week of 2018 OTA practices for the Pittsburgh Steelers and as expected, the team is using their Monday session as a team-building exercise.

The Steelers, as linebacker Vince Williams announced in the video below, are once again having their annual team-building session at the local Dave & Busters and that means there will be a few hours of fun and games that will take place in an effort to build some camaraderie.

As a result of the team being offsite on Monday, players will not be made available to the media. However, a few are likely to have short interviews with the team’s official site to talk about their experience at Dave & Busters so look for those videos later today on steelers.com.

The Steelers will resume their on-the-field OTA practices on Tuesday, June 5, at the the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex and close out the week with practices on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Steelers 2018 mandatory minicamp will take place June 12-14 and after that the team will be off until training camp gets under in Latrobe in late July.