Steelers Release 2018 Training Camp Schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their 2018 training camp schedule on Wednesday and it reveals the team will report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on Wednesday, July 25.

The team’s first official training camp practice this year will take place on Thursday, July 26 and that of course will be open to the public. The first padded practice this year is expected to take place on Saturday, July 28. The team’s first off day is Tuesday, July 31.

The Steelers annual Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium is currently scheduled to take place on August 3.

The Steelers will break camp this year on August 15, one day before their second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers that will take place at Lambeau Field.

As usual, our very own Alex Kozora is scheduled to attend every one of the Steelers training camp practices this year and he’ll be posting recaps of what he observes every evening.

Steelers 2018 Training Camp Schedule

Wed., July 25 – All players report by 4 p.m.

Thurs., July 26 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Fri., July 27 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Sat., July 28 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Sun., July 29 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Mon., July 30 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Tues., July 31 – Players Day Off (No Practice)

Wed., August 1 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Thurs., August 2 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Fri., August 3 – 7 p.m. Latrobe Memorial Stadium (Open to Public)

Sat., August 4 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Sun., August 5 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Mon., August 6 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Tues., August 7 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Wed., August 8 – Practice Not Open To Public

Thurs., August 9 – First Preseason Game at Philadelphia Eagles (7 p.m. KDKA-TV)

Fri., August 10 – Players Day Off (No Practice)

Sat., August 11 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Sun., August 12 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Mon., August 13 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Tues., August 14 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Wed., August 15 – Practice Not Open To Public, BREAK CAMP

*Schedule subject to change