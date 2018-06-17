Steelers’ Seven Shots – Sunday, June 17, 2018

Every Sunday during the offseason I plan on recapping for you seven items related to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL that may have fallen through the cracks the past week that should be worth your time to read or view. This weekly feature will be entitled “Steelers’ Seven Shots.”
Shot #1 – If you ever want to see the face of Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown light up like a newborn baby’s would, just ask him about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Watch the clip below that was obviously shot during the filming of the NFL Network Top 100 players of 2018. By the way, both Brown and Roethlisberger, along with running back Le’Veon Bell, will obviously be listed somewhere within this year’s top 20. Players 20-11 will be revealed Monday night.
Gotta love that 👂 to 👂 😀 when @AB84 starts talking about his QB. #NFLTop100 @_BigBen7 @steelers pic.twitter.com/QNqqLEqxwc
— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) June 16, 2018
Shot #2 – Steelers rookie wide receiver James Washington shouldn’t only be known for his ability in college to stretch the field and deliver huge yardage receptions as he also had more than his fair share of combative catches during his four seasons at Oklahoma State. According to stats kept by Pro Football Focus, Washington registered the highest passer rating on contested catches of the wide receivers who were drafted this year.
James Washington can make plays in traffic! #SteelerSpotlight pic.twitter.com/tW4fJBUhUX
— PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) June 15, 2018
Shot #3 – I have been busy re-watching the rookie 2004 season of Roethlisberger the last few weeks and charting his passes for a future post. While re-watching the Week 5 game against the Cleveland Browns, two plays stuck out to me and so I clipped them and posted both on Twitter.
First, the below touchdown pass from Roethlisberger to wide receiver Plaxico Burress I remember as being the moment I thought to myself the Steelers rookie quarterback would potentiality turn out to be a find for Pittsburgh.
I can remember thinking after this 2004 play that this @_BigBen7 kid just might be ok and might just make it. #Steelers 💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/cpyJFttHgy
— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) June 16, 2018
Next, the 25-yard touchdown run below by running back Duce Staley would be the longest touchdown run the Steelers offense would have all season. It’s a thing of beauty and just watch the blocking by left guard Alan Faneca and fullback Dan Kreider in addition to Staley doing a great job of bouncing off a tackle attempt.
This will bring tears to your eyes right here: #Steelers @afan66 pic.twitter.com/a6JpMaBTjW
— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) June 16, 2018
Shot #4 – I found the interactive tool posted this past week by the NFL Football Operations department that explains each NFL official’s responsibilities during a game quite a good refresher with the start of training camp now a little more than a month away.
Use this interactive tool to learn each @NFL official’s responsibilities and how their roles help them consistently call football games at the highest level: https://t.co/fyED7TiyBT pic.twitter.com/rPoD2RjlU1
— NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) June 13, 2018
Shot # 5 – We’ve posted quite a bit recently about new Steelers linebacker Jon Bostic and his coverage ability last season as a member of the Indianapolis Colts. It’s worth reminding readers, however, that Bostic played well against the run last season. In fact, according to the PFF tweet below, Bostic registered a career-best grade of 84.0 last season against the run and that ranked him 18th overall among all linebackers.
New #Steelers LB Jon Bostic received the highest run defense grade of his career last season at 84.0. That ranked 18th among all linebackers! #SteelerSpotlight
— PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) June 12, 2018
Shot #6 – The Steelers posted on Twitter this past week that they would like everyone to like and follow their new Facebook channel, From the Vault. Below is the first video on that channel they posted 4 months ago and it’s a highlight clip of Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Lambert, who will turn 66 next month.
Shot #7 – On Wednesday afternoon, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took time following the team’s Wednesday minicamp practice to discuss the upcoming season via questions from members of Steelers Nation Unite. You can now listen to that full question and answer session on Youtube and if not already signed up for a membership, make sure to do so at this link.